Stocks open little changed after Dow, S&P 500 records

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), S&P 500 (^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) opened little changed on Wednesday. It comes on the heels of record closes for both the Dow and S&P 500 on Tuesday. With the Federal Reserve's rate cut moving toward the rearview mirror, Wall Street is searching for the next catalyst to move stocks. That could come on Friday when the August Personal Consumption Expenditures report is released.

Morning Brief anchor Brad Smith and Yahoo Finance Markets and Data Editor Jared Blikre break down the action at the open.

Take a look at the Dow Jones industrial average.

As we are kicking things off just after the opening cross, we're seeing things fractionally higher.

Let's populate this chart for you here.

Happy hump Day to all who celebrate we're up right now by about 2/10 of a percent on the early inklings of the day here, the NASDAQ composite trying to figure out its way here.

As of right now, though, it is down by about 1/10 of a percent.

Fret not still holding on above 18,000 for today and then the P 500.

You're also seeing that flat just barely.

To the upside right now, 5736 is the number where we begin today's trading activity essentially, and then you're gonna look at this broader ballpark here.

We're remaining within that record high ballpark.

We'll continue to see if there are some more in the tape today.

Let's get on over to some of the sector activity before I bring in our own Jared Bli.

Here is a look at the 11 S and P 500 sectors here.

We've got more green than red, and that's a good thing to start off the day.

Let's take a look at consumer discretionary.

What's popping off there?

Not much.

It's down by about 2/10 of a percent, but popping off utilities right now that's up by about half a percent leading the pack for the S and P 500.

As we take a look at those sectors here, we'll keep close tabs on that And for much more on today's trading activity, let's get on over to Yahoo Finance's Jared Blick, who's taking a look at what's moving.

Hey, Jared!

Hey, Brad.

I wanted to continue the conversation we were having earlier you were having earlier about seasonality.

Uh, because we are now bucking seasonality.

In September, the Dow just came after just had its fourth straight day of wins.

The S and P 500 is now notched 43 record highs this year.

Ryan Dietrich did the math says it's 22% or one in five, more than one in five of all days this year, and I did the math and I concur.

But, uh, this is supposed to be negative.

So are we pulling forward some of that rest of the demand that was supposed to come from after the election.

Some of that bullishness that was supposed to come from after the election.

Something to think about a little too early to tell there.

I do want to focus on some of the markets that sprang to life yesterday.

Um, Brad just did the sector.

So let me just skip over to what we're seeing in China because that was a huge deal yesterday.

I'm writing about it in the morning brief, and we've really seen the authorities there try to juice their economy in any way they can without over stimulating it.

And today is the flip side of yesterday.

Let me show you the day you're going to see these stocks are still holding on to a lot of gains.

And most of these stocks are not even listed in China.

They're listed in Hong Kong, and then the AD RS trade in the in the United States.

I also want to point out what's going on in the futures market because we had an up to in silver yesterday.

Silver has already been on fire this year.

Let me just show you the year to date.

Um, and it is just now breaking out of this multi month base.

Uh, this nice little cup here, and you put it in perspective of the last five years, this has been slow going, but, uh, a lot of people are waiting for that chance to take off.

Uh, that's something we've already seen happen in gold this year.

You take a look.

GC equals F. That is a ticker for Yahoo Finance up 78% over the last five years.

I read another stat.

Uh, I wish I could attribute it going back to 1997.

The S and P 500 is actually underperformed gold.

Gold is a better asset to hold than stocks since 1997.

So think about that as well.

Um, not necessarily a gold bug, but I like pointing out every point of view.

Here, let me just finish here with some of our leaders and see, uh, K Web.

This is Chinese Internet stocks.

This is over a two day period.

Let's see what's leading today.

Gambling stocks are number one.

That's bets.

Then we got an IP O not seeing a lot of action here.

Chinese stocks leading the way down with Korean stocks and Bitcoin.

So a little bit of a risk off day after a bunch of risk off or a bunch of risk on days prior.