Stocks mixed at open ahead of JOLTS labor data

US stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) start off Tuesday's session mixed as tech stocks dip at the market open.

Morning Brief host Seana Smith and Yahoo Finance markets and data editor Jared Blikre observe the morning's market action, eyeing volatility levels (^VIX), silver futures (SI=F), and recent returns on the cryptocurrency Ripple XRP (XRP-USD).

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.