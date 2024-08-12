Advertisement
Canada markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,418.78
    +107.48 (+0.48%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,355.13
    +10.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • DOW

    39,413.19
    -84.35 (-0.21%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7278
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.06
    +2.22 (+2.89%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    82,234.02
    -440.07 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,503.80
    +30.40 (+1.23%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,059.10
    -21.81 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9070
    -0.0350 (-0.89%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,827.04
    +81.74 (+0.49%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.46
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,210.25
    +42.15 (+0.52%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,025.00
    +193.90 (+0.56%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6658
    -0.0012 (-0.18%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS MIXED AHEAD OF SIGNALS ON INFLATION, ECONOMY

Nvidia rises more than 5%, leading tech rally

Stocks mixed awaiting econ data, gold continues to soar: Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Video

Stock market indexes (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) are mixed Monday afternoon with the Dow Jones Industrial Average meandering in negative territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are relatively flat.Markets continue to await key economic data in the form of CPI (Consumer Price Index), PPI (Producer Price Index), and retail sales for the month of July. Meanwhile, gold prices (GC=F) continue to rise, reaching over $2,500 as uncertainty and volatility (^VIX) loom.Trending Tickers on Yahoo Finance include Super Micro Computer (SMCI), KeyCorp (KEY), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Top guests today include:

3:05 PM: Kelsey Berro, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Fixed Income Portfolio Manager
3:15 PM: Ariane Gorin, Expedia Group CEO
4:00 PM: Robert Kaplan, Goldman Sachs Vice Chair & Former Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President
4:15 PM: David Bahnsen, The Bahnsen Group CIO
4:45 PM: Noah Yosif, American Staffing Association Chief Economist and Head of Research