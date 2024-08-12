Stocks mixed awaiting econ data, gold continues to soar: Yahoo Finance

Stock market indexes (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) are mixed Monday afternoon with the Dow Jones Industrial Average meandering in negative territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are relatively flat.Markets continue to await key economic data in the form of CPI (Consumer Price Index), PPI (Producer Price Index), and retail sales for the month of July. Meanwhile, gold prices (GC=F) continue to rise, reaching over $2,500 as uncertainty and volatility (^VIX) loom.Trending Tickers on Yahoo Finance include Super Micro Computer (SMCI), KeyCorp (KEY), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Top guests today include:

3:05 PM: Kelsey Berro, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Fixed Income Portfolio Manager

3:15 PM: Ariane Gorin, Expedia Group CEO

4:00 PM: Robert Kaplan, Goldman Sachs Vice Chair & Former Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President

4:15 PM: David Bahnsen, The Bahnsen Group CIO

4:45 PM: Noah Yosif, American Staffing Association Chief Economist and Head of Research