Stocks look for recovery, Uber, Caterpillar report: Yahoo Finance

US markets (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are still searching for recovery this morning following Wall Street's worst day in over two years. The selling was part of a global sell-off, which saw Japanese stocks suffer their worst day since the 1987 crash. The market turmoil comes amid growing fears of a recession among investors. On the earnings front, we are set to hear from top names, including Uber (UBER) and Caterpillar (CAT), before the market opens. After the close, we will hear from Rivian, Reddit, and Airbnb. Yahoo Finance's trending tickers include Palantir (PLTR), Lucid (LCID), and Cassava Sciences (SAVA).

