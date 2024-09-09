Stocks look to recover, Apple to unveil new products: Yahoo Finance

The major indexes (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are looking to recover after a dismal week that saw the S&P 500 suffer its worst weekly loss in more than a year. One of the stocks that will be in focus is Apple (AAPL). The tech giant prepares to host an event on Monday where it's expected to unveil the iPhone 16, alongside other new products. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), Dell Technologies (DELL), and GameStop Corp. (GME).

9:10 a.m. ET Bob O'Donnell, TECHnalysis Research President & Chief Analyst

9:30 a.m. ET Brad McMillan, Commonwealth Financial Network CIO

10:00 a.m. ET Matt Maley, Miller Tabak Managing Director and Equity Strategist

10:45 a.m. ET Brian McCarthy, Macrolens Chief Strategist and Managing Principal

11:05 a.m. ET Jeremy Bryan, Gradient Investments Senior Portfolio Manager