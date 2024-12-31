Stocks look to end the year on a high note: Yahoo Finance

The major indexes are moving higher to end 2024. It has been a big year for the equity markets, with the S&P 500 set to end the year more than 20% higher. Some of the trending tickers on Yahoo Finance today include MicroStrategy, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. Key guests include: 9:05 a.m. ET - Mark Cabana, BofA Securities Head of U.S. Rates Strategy and Janet Rilling, Allspring Global Investments Head of the Plus Fixed Income Team 9:40 a.m. ET - Savanthi Syth, Raymond James Managing Director 10:15 a.m. ET - Richard Joswick, S&P Global Commodity Insights Head of Global Oil and Leo Mariani, Roth MKM Senior Energy Analyst 11:00 a.m. ET - Andrew Krei, Crescent Grove Advisors Co-Chief Investment Officer