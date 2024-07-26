Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SURGE AS INVESTORS CHEER INFLATION PRINT

Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows prices rose at slowest pace since March 2021

Stocks jump on cool inflation data, 3M pops on earnings: Yahoo Finance

The major indexes (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) are soaring after the June Personal Consumption Expenditures report showed inflation is continuing to trend towards the Federal Reserve's 2% target and keeping hopes for a September rate cut alive. One of the stocks giving the Dow Jones Industrial Average a boost is 3M (MMM). 3M shares are up almost 20% after posting Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.93 per share on revenue of $6.3 billion, beating Wall Street estimates.

Trending Tickers on Yahoo Finance include LuluLemon (LULU), DexCom (DXCM), and Bristol-Meyers Squibb (BMY).

Top guests today include:

3:05 PM: Ahmed Riesgo, Insigneo Chief Investment Officer
3:15 PM : Dan Levy, Barclays Senior Autos Analyst
3:30 PM: Lou Basenese, MDB Capital Holdings President and Chief Market Strategist
3:45 PM: Patti Poppe, PG&E CEO
4:10 PM: Paul Abrahimzadeh, Citi Co-Head of ECM NAM
4:35 PM: Patrick Rishe, Sportsimpacts CEO and Washington University in St. Louis Director, Sports Business Program
4:45 PM: Caleb Silver, Investopedia Editor-In-Chief