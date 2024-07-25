Stocks hopeful to recover from Wednesday's selloff at open

The major market averages (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) linger around their flatlines at Thursday's market open. The indexes hope to recover from yesterday's selloff that saw the Nasdaq Composite fall by over 3.6%

Seana Smith and Jared Blikre examine how equities are responding to the second quarter GDP (gross domestic product) print that saw the US economy grow by 2.8% this past quarter.

Video Transcript

And here's a bell on Wall Street.

You got the opening bell on Wall Street at the NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange like Jared was just loading.

We have markets coming off.

What was a extremely rough week day here for Wall Street.

Yesterday, we saw those losses being led by this move lower in some of those larger cap tech names.

We also saw the SNP all victim as well.

Here we are at the open.

It looks like the SNP opening just a bit here to the upside as we wait for the NASDAQ to Calibrate.

We, I have seen, I guess pairing or some of those earlier losses that we did see uh earlier here ahead of the bell in terms of the futures markets.

But again, you're looking at the S and P maybe reversing just a fraction of the losses that we saw yesterday very early by rev just about 1/10 of a percent.

But I think a lot of this focus is going to be on some of those names that you just mentioned when it comes to the MAG sevens as we look ahead to the rest of tech earnings season and exactly, maybe whether or not there is a bit more weakness ahead for that group.

Yeah.

And this is a little bit of a bounce back that we're seeing right now.

So this is kind of the reaction that the uh after the storm if you want to call that.

Uh, let's go to the Wi Fi interactive real quickly if we could, I just wanna show you this is a sector action.

So mixed boards staples are up half a percent.

We're talking Unilever nestle earnings.

Uh But then to the downside materials is the biggest loser.

But the real show is in the NASDAQ 100 you can see more green, the red NVIDIA is down three quarters of a percent.

But we can see the mega caps for the most part in the green Tesla bouncing back.

That's up 1%.

But here's a two day look and this is just vastly different.

There's Tesla down 11%.

Now, NVIDIA down 7%.

You look at the sectors, uh, a lot of damage done, tech and consumer discretionary.

That's where you have Tesla and Amazon.

Both of those down 4.1% over the last two days.