Stocks flat at open as markets await Fed's rate decision

US stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are largely flat at Wednesday's market open as investors continue to price in their interest rate expectations and the size of rate cuts to come from the Federal Reserve later today.

Morning Brief host Brad Smith checks out the morning's index and sector movements, while Yahoo Finance markets and date editor Jared Blikre eyes the trends in market volatility (^VIX) seen this week.

Video Transcript

We've got some great bell ringers on the screen.

We've got some significant movement here in the markets to start today's trading activity.

Uh, let's take a look at the Dow Jones industrial average.

As of right now, it's actually flat.

Just rarely to the downside.

Here, uh, take a look at that.

41 points in the red.

As of right now, it was higher for much of the futures activity.

But we've seen a little slippage here.

The NASDAQ composite out the gate, it's up by about 2/10 of a percent S and P 500.

You seen that flat?

Barely to the upside here.

And then additionally, let's take a look at some of the sector activity, as we always do here.

11 S and P, 500 sectors.

We've got them pulled up for you here on the Wi Fi Interactive as of right now.

Oh, yeah.

Take a look at Consumer Discretionary leading the pack here.

It's in front, but only by a quarter of a percent.

Uh, utilities bringing up the caboose.

As of this juncture right now, that's down by about, uh, 4/10 of a percent will round that off too.

and we'll give you a year to date.

Look at that because it's been pretty good.

It's up 24% holding on to them gains over the course of 2024 thus far here.

So, uh, we're knocking on the door of Q four in about two weeks here, Matty.

So we'll see if utilities can continue that run.

But as of here today, who, taking a bit of a breather, taking a bit of a breather?

Which makes sense, given that we've seen such a run in utilities heading into anticipation of those rate cuts.

And now, today we've got the big day.

But let's get to Yahoo Finance's Jared Blicker for a broader look at what is moving in the market today.

Hey, Jared.

Well, thank you, Matty.

I'm going to do a little magic trick.

Let's put up the Wi Fi Interactive behind me, and I'm going to take this sector action for today, and I'm going to put it on the year to date.

And here we do see indeed, utilities up 24% leading the pack for the year, followed by communication services and financials.

So that's a pretty broad swath of the economy represented right there.

And what you're gonna notice is there's no tech XL K down here on the bottom row.

Still up about 14%.

But I wanted to focus on the indexes, Uh, for a little bit.

Here's the S and P 500.

What has happened this week?

So it is up a whopping 16 basis points.

Well, Brian Dietrich over at Carson Group is talking about what happens in these situations when the Fed cuts rate with stocks near all time highs.

Now he's saying the S and P 500 was higher a later, 20 times in the S and P 500 at all time highs right now.

And the Fed is coming is cutting tomorrow, which is today, right now.

So we'll have to see how that how that works out.

We have seen the vics.

This is prime time, uh, season for the vics to shoot up, but we're not seeing completely elevated levels right here.

18, uh, is not historically high, but it's not extremely low either.

So kind of in the middle.

And there is a look at the vics this week.

Guys