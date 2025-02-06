Stocks close mixed with earnings, jobs report in focus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the only one of the three major indexes (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) to close lower on Thursday. Investors digested earnings reports from the likes of Honeywell (HON), Arm (ARM), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Roblox (RBLX) in the day's trading. Now the attention shifts to Friday, when Wall Street will learn how many jobs were added to the US economy in January.

Market Domination Overtime Anchor Julie Hyman and Yahoo Finance Markets and Data Editor Jared Blikre break down the action at the close.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.