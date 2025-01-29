Stocks await tech earnings, Fed decision, Starbucks CEO: Morning Brief

Morning Brief hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith cover the day's biggest market stories as investors await the release of several Big Tech earnings results and the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision.

After the coffee store chain topped fourth quarter earnings estimates, Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Brian Niccol sits down with Yahoo Finance executive editor Brian Sozzi and senior reporter Brooke DiPalma for a conversation on the company's turnaround plan and efficiency goals.

As equity markets (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) bounce back from the global tech sell-off fueled by DeepSeek's AI launch on Monday, JPMorgan Private Bank US Equity Strategist Abby Yoder explains why it is "healthy" to see a bit of volatility in the market.

Other top trending stocks on the Yahoo Finance platform include ASML (ASML), Alibaba (BABA), Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC), Spirit Airlines (SAVEQ). T-Mobile (TMUS), Apple (AAPL), Juniper Systems (JNPR), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

