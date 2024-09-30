How your stock portfolio performed in September and Q3

It's the final trading day of September and of the third quarter. September is usually known as a historically weak month for the stock market, but the Dow (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) have notched record highs.

Alexandra Canal breaks down the market's movement over the quarter and highlights some of the best-performing sectors.

Video Transcript

So let's see how your portfolio may have performed in the last month.

So let's see how your portfolio may have performed in the last month.

So we take a look at the major averages here.

We'll see.

The S and P 500 over the past month is up about 1.5%.

Similar story with the Dow Jones and then the NASDAQ up just a little over 2%.

So we're seeing stocks hover at these record highs.

In fact, so far this year, it is the best year for equity since 1997.

So not too shabby for a month that is typically sluggish.

And what we've been seeing is this rotation out of tech and a I into more defensive areas of the market and into more interest rate sensitive areas of the market as the Federal Reserve begins its easing cycle.

So we're seeing for the month we have things like consumer discretion, communication services, uh, materials leading the way higher here, and I also want to take a look at what we've seen overall in the third quarter.

Energy, the biggest laggard.

You're seeing technology here.

Technology has really led markets higher in the first half of the year.

Not necessarily the story in the second half, the bottom three of the biggest laggards of the quarter.

And then utilities number one, real estate again.

Interest rate sensitive area, industrial materials and financials.

Rounding out the top, uh, five there.

Now I wanna go back to, uh, small caps, as we've been talking about interest rate sensitive areas, small caps.

Uh, typically, we've seen some seasonality there, but over the past month, the Russell 2000 is up, uh, about, uh, a little about 1% there.

But over the past three months for the quarter, we're seeing a 9% gain for the Russell.

And then finally, I want to do a quick check of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has been on a three week rally here, so if you take a look at a one month chart you're seeing, uh, this price is up about 8%.

We're currently hovering below $64,000 a coin, but the Bitcoin bulls, they're targeting 75,000, so we'll see where things go through the end of the year.