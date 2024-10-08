Stock futures, Hurricane Milton, PepsiCo earnings: 3 Things

Stock futures (ES=F, NQ=F, YM=F) and Treasury yields (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX) move higher Tuesday morning as markets look to Thursday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading.

Hurricane Milton — which has been raised to a Category 5 storm — nears its landfall with Florida as residents prepare for the storm; insurance stocks have fallen while shares of generator manufacturer Generac (GNRC) have soared this week so far.

Lastly, soft drink and snack giant PepsiCo (PEP) released mixed third quarter earnings results and revised its North American sales outlook for 2024.

Video Transcript

It's 9 a.m. here in New York City.

I'm Brad Smith alongside Sean Smith.

Let's get to the three things you need to know today.

Good morning.

Will that features are higher as the Dow and S and P 500 rebound from the worst trading day in a month.

And in the bond market, the 10 year yield pushing further above 4% the highest level that we've seen in more than two months.

Investors are repositioning ahead of the market's next big test.

We've got September CP I print and the start of third quarter earnings.

That's right.

We're also tracking hurricane Milton barreling towards Florida's Gulf coast, slowing to category four strength overnight but expected to return to category five later today.

The storm is also expected to weaken before making landfall Wednesday night.

Seeing reaction in the markets, insurance stocks mixed, see some big losses Monday.

Meanwhile back up power companies general sending some gains this morning and Pepsi go cutting its revenue forecast as consumers pull back on spending the latest sign of weakening demand.

Pepsi is blaming the value conscious consumer, rising geopolitical tensions in product recalls for the disappointing outlook.