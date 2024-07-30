We are still building 'the ballpark' of AI: Strategist

Earnings reports from Big Tech names like Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), and Amazon (AMZN) are on deck this week, potentially giving more insight into how the tech sector will play out as the market sees a rotation into smaller-cap names.

JPMorgan US head of investment strategy Jake Manoukian joins Morning Brief to give insight into Big Tech earnings and what investors need to know about the tech sector going forward.

Manoukian believes that while the initial AI hype might be decreasing for some, the market is still witnessing the early innings of AI development: "What gives us comfort as investors is these companies, these hyperscalers are driving this investment through cash flow. This is very different than the kind of internet boom in the 2000's when companies had to take capital from investors, take capital from the bond market to build out the internet. AI cap-ex from the for biggest hyperscalers is going to be $200 billion this year. Last year they did $270 billion in free cash flow."

The analyst believes this balance will allow companies the "wiggle room to actually build the ballpark" of AI.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

All eyes are on big tech earnings this week.

Our next guest, maybe we'll think that tech might be in between a rock and a hard place this season.

He's gonna break that down for us and exactly what he means in terms of how maybe you should take that and position your portfolio.

We wanna bring in Jake Manu and he is JP Morgan's us, head of investment strategy.

Jake.

So explain what I just read.

There is between a rock and a hard place.

How should investors be thinking about tech this?

Yeah, absolutely.

And, and thanks for having me this morning.

I mean, the, the first thing I want to say is that we're believers in A I, we're, we're believers in the trend.

I was watching the show earlier this morning and the baseball game analogy always sticks out to me because in a lot, in a lot of ways, we're, we're driving to the ballpark.

I mean, we're warming up in the bullpen like this is, this trend is gonna take decades to play out fully uh just like the internet, just like cloud computing.

Um So, you know, thinking, thinking through that in a in a kind of longer term sense, I think is important for investors.

But in the short term, I think it's clear that markets are looking for reasons to kind of fade the trade.

And what I mean by a rock and a hard place is that management teams are going to have to walk a very fine line between uh underscoring their enthusiasm for the A I build out as well as making sure that their capital spending plans are rational and, and uh and cheered by investors.

So that's that, that's that fine line that management teams are gonna have to walk this earning season.

I mean, it, it sounds like, you know, we might not have even had the game started.

It sounds like we might still be building out the ballpark here where the winners are picks and shovels as we've continued to hear from analysts who have covered these names and anyone who's strategizing around how to position the portfolio.

So how do we really get a sense of knowing when the game is fully underway when generative A I should start to produce margins for these businesses?

Yeah, I mean, I think you, you look at the statistics from the Census Bureau, only 5% of businesses are actively using A I. Um So again, we're, we're building out the infrastructure to do this.

So, you know, we at JP Morgan are lucky enough to have a management team that's are really, you know, true, true believers in this trend um and have implemented the technology in our day to day lives, but that's not the common theme.

Um I, I think, you know, people are gonna look for the early use cases and look for the clues.

I think, you know, watching the Olympics, a lot of the advertisements around uh A I platform.

So I think it's, it's fully, you know, starting to enter the, the lexicon.

But we have a, we have a long way to go the the what what I will say, what gives us comfort as investors is these companies, these hyper scalers are driving this investment through cash flow, right?

This is very different than the kind of internet boom in in the two thousands when when companies had to take capital from investors, take capital from the bond market to build out the internet.

Um A I Capex from the four hyper four biggest hyper scale is is gonna be 200 billion this year last year, they did 270 billion in free cash flow.

So the the balance is there and gives companies a little bit of buffer and a little bit of wiggle room to actually build the ballpark.

Jake.

What do you think about this rotation?

When you, when you take a step back outside the meg that when we've seen some excitement, some money pouring into those that haven't performed as well.

When you take a look, even the remaining 493 when you take a look at the Russell 2000 clearly has been attracting some investment opportunity there from investors, I guess.

Do you see that out performance that we have seen in the Russell 2000?

Is that a trade that you think is going to stick at least for the short term, or how are you evaluating those opportunities with the expectation of a fed cut?

Yeah, we've been, we've been thinking that this equity market rally would broaden for a long time.

You know, finally it started, it started to a big catalyst for that was the negative CP I print.

We got a weeks ago, um you know, our chairman of Market and Investment Strategy, Michael Semb just wrote a really interesting piece about small caps and just how cheap they had gotten and what he pointed out is, you know, 40% plus of those companies don't make any money and only 50% of their debt is fixed.

So for the S and P 500 almost 90% of their debt is fixed.

So they're really sensitive to lower interest rates because it's going to make them, it's going to make it easier for them to finance their operations and alleviate the biggest risk case.

Um So that's been the the spark in the catalyst.

But to us, the most important thing is even when you adjust for quality.

So when you look at the top quality free cash flow margin, small cap companies, they're trading at a record discount to top quintile free cash flow margin, large gap companies.

And that's the valuation gap that we wanna exploit with our clients.

When you think about the back half of this year, I mean, we're just in the early phases of it.

What is the the biggest headwind risk to the market?

Is it, is it the fed, is it the election?

Is it Japan selling down some of its treasuries?

Where are you kind of identifying some of those risks and trying to mitigate them?

Well, most investors, I talked to think it's the election, so I don't know what, what it's going to be, but most investors I think are focused on the election here.

Um When we talk about the election and we wanna focus on what's gonna be the same no matter how the the outcome goes, just because we don't feel like we have an edge in, in forecasting election outcomes and it does feel like um the fiscal backdrop isn't going to improve either way.

So I think most people point to kind of risks in the, in the bond market based on um 2025 which is no matter what going to be the year of tax legislation just because the tax cuts and Jobs Act is set to expire at the end of the year.

Um We're obviously gonna have to see how Congress uh shake shakes out to have a base case around that.

Um But it might be one of the reasons why you've seen some of this yield curve steeping.

In addition to the fact that we're 50 days away from what is likely to be the first fed cut of this cycle, Jake Mnu and who is the JP Morgan us, head of investment strategy?

Great to have you here with us in studio.

Thanks for having me.

It's been a blast.