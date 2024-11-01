Starting a small business? Here's how to grow it.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, small businesses contributed 55% of total net job creation from 2013 to 2023. However, maintaining a small business remains a complex endeavor. Hello Alice co-founder and president Elizabeth Gore shares insights for aspiring entrepreneurs and tips for small business success.

Gore's key recommendations include diversifying cash flow and being strategic about financial resources. She advises small business owners to be smart about operational credit, seek grants, and leverage SBA loan programs, ultimately encouraging entrepreneurs to "start with more capital."

Addressing hiring challenges, Gore advises, "Get out there fast and be proactive in your community before you open those doors." By cultivating local relationships and networking, business owners can build potential talent pipelines and generate early awareness about employment opportunities in a competitive job market.

Video Transcript

Small businesses are a driving engine of the US economy.

According to the Bureau of Labor statistics, small businesses contributed 55% of the total net job creation from 2013 to 2023.

But many businesses fail in their first year or even fail to make it off the ground in the first place here with some of the tips on how you can build a successful business.

We've got Elizabeth Gore who is the co founder and president of Health.

Hello, Alice Elizabeth.

Great to have you here with us.

We should mention as well.

Hello, Alice is a free online platform that helps businesses launch and grow here, Elizabeth, as you think about the keys to just getting the business off the ground for so many entrepreneurs out there that are trying to make sure that they don't become one of the failed statistics.

How can they ensure that they're setting the foundation for a long standing business?

Well, how do you know I'm actually optimistic right now about small businesses.

Those who had to shutter during COVID are coming back, Savvier and their number one focus right now needs to be diversifying their cash flow.

So starting with more money than you normally would.

And being smart about how do you use operational credit?

How do you apply for grants?

How do you get the SB A to back you with a loan right now?

We need to start with more capital even though capital is expensive, but there are different ways to do that.

How are you seeing small businesses fare when it comes to continuing to be a, a driving force, at least within the employment situation as we continue to monitor it fresh off of some of the data that we got this morning, which of course on aggregates was well below expectations.

But for small businesses, what are you seeing out there in the environment for hiring right now and their job planning?

Well, on one hand, we have five times the amount of small businesses launching in America than historically.

So that's the good news side.

The tough thing right now is still hiring.

So if you're looking at from living wage jobs all the way up to a skilled labor, there are still issues out there with that hiring, I say get out there fast and, and be proactive in your community before you open those doors.

So try and tell people you're coming, cultivate those potential employees.

Get out in your community, go to your chamber of commerce, go to community events and get the word out that you are hiring.

Put it on social media even before you open those doors because it is a tough job market.

I wanna get to some of the tips that you have and especially around how small businesses can secure capital and, and find grants and find funding as well.

What are some of your tips for how small business owners and operators can ensure that they do have the operating capital that's necessary through some of the programs that are publicly placed.

Yeah.

So my favorite thing that's very underutilized are small business grants and those are non deive, they're out there.

Yes, you might have to do a lot of applications.

However, this is quote free capital.

They might come from your city, your state, your county, they might come from organizations on.

Hello, Wallace, we have the ability to scrape the entire internet for grants for you.

Also, every department within the US.

Government offers grants.

So it's really something to look for.

The second thing is I'm a big fan and being smart around operational credit.

So think about getting that small business credit card using it smart, paying it off, but earning points, earning discounts, that is another way to be smart about capital.

And so just lastly while we have you here as, as you think about the environment for small businesses and and the challenges that many small businesses have been able to overcome.

But then as well, just how they're thinking about the infusion of, of offsetting some of those challenges and, and some of that's with the infusion of more technology, where are you seeing small businesses really tap in to technology leveraging that to their advantage here.

Uh where, you know, it's not gonna be the same type of spend as a magnificent seven company on technology, but it could be something that makes a larger impact on how they're effectively able to operate their business.

Well, I mean, they're small businesses and they're, they're magnificent in and of themselves because they're spending 90% more than in previous years on.

So, so that means they're using accounting software, they're building their own websites, they're using things like Shopify and others to get their storefronts open early.

So it is very smart and savvy to take advantage of the software out there for your small business.

And they are, which is really exciting.

I also think that'll lower fail rates because it's giving small business owners time back, which is the toughest thing as a small business owner, but also the efficiencies, the cost savings and so on.

So, really excited to see that they are spending more on software and I have to say really quickly use cyber software as well.

Cyber attacks on small businesses are very strong right now and that is a software that cannot be overlooked.

Elizabeth Gore, co founder and president of, hello, Alice Elizabeth.

Thanks so much for taking the time here.

No pleasure.

Thanks.