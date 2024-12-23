Starting to invest? Here is one place to begin.

In this week’s episode of Money Glow Up, host Tiffany Aliche is joined by Ashley M. Fox, the founder and CEO of the fintech startup Empify, to discuss simple steps for building wealth and creating long-term financial security.

Fox explains that one of the biggest misconceptions about wealth-building is that it's overly complex. “We have this preconceived perception that investing is difficult,” Fox said.

To get started, Fox, a former Wall Street analyst, recommends investors pick an amount to start investing with, or what she calls your "number."

“Don't pick the internet's number. Don't pick what I tell you. What is something that works for you? And commit to that. And I would say at least start with $20,” Fox advised.

Fox also emphasized the importance of setting up automatic deposits and reviewing your finances quarterly to increase your investment.

“Little by little, over time, your mind will be trained to increase, to grow, and the money will compound over time,” she said.

This post was written by Shelby Boamah.