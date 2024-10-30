Starbucks, DoorDash, Roku reporting earnings: Asking for a Trend

It's beginning to look and feel like earnings season. Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton are joined by Yahoo Finance's reporting team to cover breaking earnings from companies like Starbucks (SBUX), DoorDash (DASH), Roku (ROKU), and Etsy (ETSY).

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Asking for a Trend here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

Welcome back to ask you for a trend.

The earnings fund continues as doordash the latest to report those shares lower despite the company posting a profit for the first time since going public in late 2020 beating expectations of the top and bottom lines.

So you know about 1/10 of a percent we should mention.

Of course, this is another one that had a big, big run this year i into the print, but they did beat on metrics here.

I mean 100 and 70 100 107 million in operating income.

That is a, it looks like q three total orders adjusted earnings looks like those are beats as well.

Um Maybe I'm looking to the the fourth quarter outlook for justice IDA.

That is roughly in line.

So maybe that's a bit disappointing at least initially or in the after hours.

We're basically flat.

Yeah, I think that the shares closed at or near a record.

A monster move upward.

Um Total orders up 18% to 643 million marketplace gross order volume up 19% to $20 billion.

That was a little bit ahead of what analysts had been anticipated and the company said they saw growth in consumers, growth in average consumer engagement as well.

Those were the things driving the orders.

Um, doordash, I didn't realize this according to Bloomberg has two thirds of the meal delivery market, um, share in the United States.

So, um, that's a lot.

So it's sort of the dominant player here as we see, um, the increases that it saw in order.

Um, and you know, that adjusted IBDA number, uh, for the fourth quarter, it's looking at $525 million to $575 million in that adjusted IBI da figure and marketplace gross order volume.

Story continues

Again, one of those things that they look at for doordash 20.6 to 21 billion is what it's predicting there on the call.

You're gonna see a lot of interest in their two big initiatives.

That's new verticals and international markets.

You also have a membership program, all that I'm sure will be chewed over on the call.

I'm sure it will.

All right, we've also got the latest reports from Starbucks and Rou just coming out.

Yeah, finances to Palma and Alexander can now joining us now for more.

But let's start with you.

We did recently get a pre announcement, but there were still a lot of interest in this Starbucks report.

Good afternoon Julie.

That's right as Wall Street anticipated these Q for these, for these official Q four results were in line with those preliminary announce results announced last Tuesday after market close.

It really shocked the street just in terms of the timing, not necessarily the result.

A quick refresher here in case you miss those revenue for the quarter came in down 3% to $9.1 billion adjusted earnings per fell 25% to 80 cents and same source of sales dropped 7%.

That was more than the nearly 4% that Wall Street had expected that two numbers that investors are really focusing in on is that us foot traffic that did fall 10% in Q four.

Now, that's worse than what we saw during the financial crisis for Starbucks and international.

Same source sales dragged lower once again by their second largest market, China in China, we saw Samar sales fall 14% but investors certainly looking forward to that 5 p.m. Eastern call.

Despite much buzz, this will be the new Ceo Brian Nichols, former Chipotle Ceo.

Now Starbucks ceo's first call with investors and we really expect to hear more about how he plans to re strategize and get Starbucks back to Starbucks, essentially back to the basics.

We know that he plans to simplify the menu fix pricing after Starbucks increased prices in recent years, offset inflation and really improve the speed of service.

Now, in addition to that uh nickel really plans to get customers back in the door.

We know that their reward members have not grown quarter over quarter and they are still lower than the amount that we saw in Q One, Julie.

I'll take it from here.

Thank you, Brooke Alexander shares of Roku down about 4.5% there.

What's happening?

Yeah, they were down as much as 8% on the heels of this report and digging through things here, it seems like the stock is down due to guidance for the current quarter.

The company estimating that total gross profit in Q four will hit 465 million with adjusted IBI expected to come in at 30 million.

Now, both of those are below estimates, analyst pulled by Bloomberg had anticipated gross profit to hit 477 million just that have previously expected to come in at 36.2 million.

Now it's outside of those metrics.

Q for revenue guide also seem to be of a bit of a disappointment, 1.14 billion, it did come in slightly ahead of expectations which were set at 1.11 billion, but looks like shareholders just wanted more here.

Now, guidance has been an issue for in previous quarters.

Heading into this print, we have seen a bit of a rally in shares over the past few months, but we're seeing these results a raise some of those.

But for the actual quarter results, I mean, they look pretty good.

Q three revenue came in above expectations adjusted loss of just six cents a share compared to 33 cent loss that was expected.

So a much narrower loss compared to those estimates platform revenue, which we know has been uh a consistently more important metric for this company that includes a sales revenue from this distribution deals and the Roku Channel that the estimates of 860 million to hit 908 points 2 million device revenue.

However, we did see a slight miss 154 million compared to the expected 154.6 million.

And we have seen more competition on the device side of the business, so possibly that pressuring sales as well.

And then final thing here, they announced a change to their key performance metrics.

They said beginning in the first quarter of 2025 they are no longer going to be reporting updates on streaming households and by extension, average revenue per user, they're just going to focus on streaming hours platform revenue I and free cash flow.

So a bit of a change there as we kick off the year.

But you know, this is company has been up about 35% since the last earnings report.

We have seen a mixed um commentary on the street about where things could go heading into year end.

But it seems like for now we're, we're we're seeing losses lessen but still down about 5%.

Thanks Sally and thanks Brooke as well.

All right, let's get to one more shares of Etsy are up about 12% following its third quarter earnings report.

The company mixed results profit did miss expectations.

Revenue came in above estimates and third quarter gross margin coming in just shy of the streets estimate.

And the company's guidance for that metric for the fourth quarter said they say it's going to decline by low to mid single digit percentage.

Also announcing a new $1 billion share buy back program.

Now, the shares, unlike most of the ones that we've been talking about down about 40% going into this report a week low yesterday.

Yeah.

And they sort of acknowledge that it's been a challenging year.

Josh Silverman, Etsy CEO talked about that in that there's been incremental pressure on Etsy marketplace year over year gross merchandise sales, but he talked about investing with discipline and focus at the company after what has been a challenging period, the consolidated gross merchandise sales, he's referring to $2.9 billion that's down 4.1 percent on a year over year basis.

Gross merchandise sells for folks who don't know is basically the value of all the stuff that is sold on Etsy.

So that went down a little bit.

Yes, his comments, he talks about, listen, it's been a challenging period for discretionary goods, but talks about we're investing with discipline focus to make every et to make Etsy even more Etsy which we believe will lift our boat when the tide comes back in again.

Yeah, revenue up 4.1% at the company.

So that's the number that beat estimates.

All right time now for what to watch.

Thursday, October 31st.

It is Halloween, of course.

And on the spookiest day of the year, a couple of more earnings reports from the magnificent seven including Apple, Apple, uh announcing results for the fourth quarter after the close, the company jockeying with NVIDIA uh over I'm sorry, NVIDIA over the last week for the top market cap in the US.

Uh analysts expecting China iphone sales to be a focal point of the earnings call as reception in the US for the iphone 16 has been sluggish and some other earnings will also be watching tomorrow include mastercard, Uber, Comcast.

And by the way, I think the spooky day of the year is next Tuesday taking a look at the economy monthly PC data for September as personal consumption expenditures come out in the morning.

That's a measure of inflation.

Of course, economists forecast both core and total PC will speed up compared to August with core P CE at 3/10 of a percent total P CE at 2/10 of a percent.

And finally, we're going to be getting weekly mortgage rates in the afternoon.

Rates have risen for consecutive weeks, 30 year fixed currently at 6.54% as home buyers continue to navigate a sluggish housing market.

Well, coming up, it was a big day on Wall Street.

We're taking a look at at the top train day, take away stick around.

We're asking for a trend right on the other side.

What's his name?

New GDP data, giving us more insight into the economy and big tech earnings.

Continue.

Yah finances.

Joshua Schafer joins us now with more on the trading day takeaways, Josh.

Yeah, Josh.

So I'm gonna keep it broad here because as we mentioned, there is a lot going on right now in markets.

So I wanna start with the economy.

So we had GDP data out this morning.

We also had ad P payrolls out this morning.

But let's start with that Q three GDP number coming in at two point 8%.

This was slightly below Wall Street's estimates for 2.9%.

So you could say a little bit below expectations.

There certainly didn't surprise to the upside by any means.

But as you can see here about in line with the 3% we saw last quarter.

And I think the read from economists on this was us, economy remains very much on solid footing, headed into the fourth quarter.

This of course, coming as the fed is cutting rates, we've talked a lot about that being perhaps a bullish backdrop for stocks to have this level of growth.

When the fed is cutting, normally, you would maybe even have a negative GDP number when the fed starts cutting, right?

Because they're trying to help an economy.

So for this to be the backdrop pretty solid, then you add in the data we got on the labor market this morning.

So ad P private payrolls 233,000 jobs added in October.

That was the largest you've seen about a year going back to July 2023.

And really what a P chief economy, as Neil Richardson told us on the call this morning call of reporters was, you're starting to see a little bit of a pick up again after five straight months down, you're seeing a solid broad pickup where she feels pretty solid overall about the labor market picture.

Yeah, it'll be that big jobs war too because it's gonna be noisy.

I mean, hurricane strikes, you know, those economists trying to find the underlying trend and all that.

So, an interesting point on this number, 80 p accounts for hurricane strikes, things like that a little bit different than the Bureau of Labor Statistics which releases Friday's jobs report.

And so actually it wasn't that big of a factor in AD PS report.

So basically you can say 233 was almost without strikes or hurricanes.

So if there were to have been those impacts that people are expecting for Friday's report number would probably be lower.

But the thing Josh and I wrote about this in our morning brief newsletter on Monday we're all expecting that.

So at some point, if everyone's expecting the number to be bad, then at what point is bad, bad.

Right.

We're looking for one of the worst non farm payroll reports of the year as far as job additions go.

So that's a little bit expected.

And number two, there's been a lot of other data that shown a little bit of weakening labor market data, a little bit of weakening in the overall labor market picture that leads to a fed cut.

So I'm not sure how much Friday can really move the needle, but of course, we're gonna find out soon.

Big tech, big tech.

So this is just a basic one, Josh, we've been, we talk about big tech earnings for the last two days after the bell, right?

And what's caught my eyes?

So when we talk about S and P 500 earnings for this quarter, 18.1% is the growth you're expected to see from this group here.

0.01% or sorry, 0.1% is what you expect to see from the rest of the S and P 500.

So most of the index is earnings growth is expected to come from these companies beat on earnings, beat on earnings, beat on earnings.

So right now, the trend has been solid for the mag seven to drive this earnings growth for the S and P 500.

We got two checks again tomorrow, we're gonna see with Apple and Amazon.

But thus far big tech has sort of done its job for the stock market rally of ok, earnings are continuing grow.

That's why stock prices.

Apple is really interesting.

Me too because the, you know, the sentiment has been kind of, it just seems sort of bearish in the last few weeks, you had some noise headlines around production cuts and so it'll be with that print is tomorrow, iphone, iphone, China Apple Intelligence, all info that sticks out to me with that though too, Josh, when you take a look at Apple stock, I mean, isn't it still trading near a record high?

You know, like I agree with you commentary has been bearish barely under performing the market though and I think about 4% points off an all time high.

So it's been interesting to see the stock still perform relatively well, maybe some curious how trades out of earning quality you've written about.

I know.

Yeah, I will find out.

Thank you, Joshua coming up, I'm checking in on a few other tickers that are moving after hours to around much more.

Asking for a trend still to come.

Let's take a look at what is treaded our after hours shares of ebay they are sliding after reporting third quarter results and it's the guidance that seems to be spooking investors net revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full year both coming in below Wall Street's estimates and for the four for the third quarter earnings and revenue beating analyst expectations.

Now take a look, Carvana as well.

That stock surging after the company reported A Q three B on both the top and bottom lines revenue coming in at 3.66 billion.

That's up 32% year over year company also saying it sees its full year adjusted IDA coming in significantly above the high end of 1 to 1.2 billion.

And turning out at Twilio, those shares rising as it delivers upbeat guidance suggested earnings per share.

Uh Fourth core outlook did top Wall Street expectations to also increasing its full year 2024 organic revenue growth guidance.

As for its third quarter performance, the company beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Let's wrap on his as for a trend, have a great night.