Starbucks, Chipotle could see 15% upside: RBC

RBC has initiated coverage on Starbucks (SBUX) and Chipotle (CMG), giving both stocks an Outperform rating.

Starbucks was given a $115 price target, with analyst Logan Reich citing growth potential and margin improvement in 2025 and 2026. Chipotle was assigned a $70 price target by Reich, with potential for unit growth and other catalysts justifying the valuation.

This post was written by Kevin Hall