What new Starbucks' new CEO must instantly do to address crisis

Welcome to a new episode of opening bid.

I'm Yahoo, finance executive editor, Brian Sazi.

Now let's make some money and get a lot smarter and I know we will get a lot smarter uh by talking to our next guest here with me.

Now is executive fellow at Harvard Business School and former Metronic Seal, Bill George.

Let's start off.

I know we wanna talk about some election stuff.

Uh Tim Walls and K Kamala Harris.

But you have to have seen what happened with Starbucks and Chipotle.

Like when you see news like that as someone that led Macron for 10 years, sat on some of the biggest boards around Exxonmobil, I believe target too as well.

Uh What's your first thought?

Well, it came as a bit of a shock.

I know Lakshman, our Simon.

Well, and also Howard Schultz.

Well, I don't know Brian Nichols.

Uh they seem to have gotten a very good guy and Brian, I feel sorry for Lakshman.

You never really had a chance there.

They had some, some rough patches in China and elsewhere with some protests after the Israel, Palestinian, the war started.

So, uh but that's a 25%.

That's pretty impressive.

Uh, uh, that's certainly a vote of confidence in Brian Nichols that he's gonna turn things around.

Look Howard.

This is the fourth time that Howard, uh, intervened and, uh, seemingly intervene and replaced the CEO, I guess the board made that decision.

Howard's not on it.

So, uh, yeah, we'll see.

Uh, I wish Starbucks well, I use it a lot myself and I hope they do.

Well, it's always hard to sustain a retail growth forever.

Uh Yeah, I was on the board of Target for 12 years.

Brian and you have ups and you have downs.

So uh I hope they'll come back into an up period.

Yeah, bill, I think half my paycheck goes to Starbucks.

I mean, I can't prove that I can't show any receipts.

It's just like an inkling and maybe I can feel it in my Bank of America C but like, look, I mean, Brian Nichols coming into a hotbed of crisis and this iconic global company uh that is not used to seeing transactions down and consumer backlash in the US for price because of pricing and problems overseas.

I as a CEO, how do you that first, that first month?

How do you go about changing a company in crisis?

What are your first moves your first boozer to get out into the operation?

Find out exactly what's going on, talk to consumers and understand the problems.

I'll give you an example.

I'm in new York and I go across the street from my hotel to get a cup of coffee at Starbucks.

And, uh, I order the coffee, I'm staying there waiting and about eight people come in ahead of me that have ordered their coffee online.

So I say, well, wait a minute.

And I used to go into Starbucks to kind of sit and there are no tables anymore.

So they're going through a market change and I think a new CEO has got to adapt rapidly to that market change.

The business is changing right out from under them.

Uh They can't uh change things easily and uh what's going on in Israel or, uh but uh they can make those changes to understand how the market is changing.

And I any CEO has got to do that rapidly.

I was on the board at Target.

We had to change very rapidly with conditions and uh move in and that was one of the target's great successes is being able to be such a rapid response.

Look at Metronic.

We didn't have to move that fast, but we did try to move well ahead of our competition by a couple of years.

Starbucks, the local Starbucks doesn't know who you are, Bill.

I mean, what, what the hell we gotta get you your coffee quick.

They could care less who I am.

That's not right.

You have to call the essence of what you are.

Then you got to figure out how do you get it back?

How do you feel to this new market if it's going to be a drive in market?

How do you, because the whole game has changed?

Let's face it ever since COVID.

This is true for a lot of businesses, Brian that their fundamental business model is changing.

Look at Best Buy, they're doing a lot more online than they ever used to before COVID.

Uh And so the, the uh whole situation with consumers has changed radically and you have to adapt today today.

If you want to be a leader, you have to be a rapid adapter.

You cannot just have a fixed plan, you can't have a fixed strategy.

Your strategy has to be updated almost every day uh and tactically to adapt to changing conditions.

Uh Let me see if I can channel and we'll move on a little bit.

But let me just make a channel your, your veteran board experience mind here.

So from the reporting that we've done here at Yahoo Finance, it would suggest that, you know, the board met at Starbucks.

Uh and they had reached out to Brian maybe a month and a half ago, two months ago to get the ball rolling while lack.

Uh had he was still running the company a week and a half ago, he's still doing earnings.

And is that normal behavior for a board?

Is that just business being ruthless in its, in its greatest sense or ugliest sense.

No, but I think there were a lot of pressures on them.

I'm not sure Locks was really even aware of what was going on.

I haven't spoken with him.

I did leave him a note yesterday.

Uh, but I've not had a chance to speak with him but, uh, I'm not sure he wasn't aware of what's going on.

No, this is highly unusual for a board.

Normally they would take the action and then set up a board search committee to find a new CEO.

In this case, they had it ready to go on day one, which again is highly unusual.

Is it hard to, is it, how, how do you go about fending off activist investors?

You know, I look back a year and a half ago, I think it was sales force was attacked by numerous activist investors.

I, I've never seen a Starbucks have a starboard and an Elliot.

I mean, two of the biggest names in this field, uh pushing for changes and by all indications they're still major shareholders and they're not going away.

I mean, from a board perspective, how do you get rid of folks like this?

Well, I think you got out in front of them.

You don't let them come in because your results are good and you're meeting your numbers.

Now, when you're not meeting your numbers, you've got a different situation when that activist comes in and then you have to decide.

Do you meet with them and just what they say, does that make sense?

Uh Sometimes Starboard and Elliott are not unreasonable unlike say, icon and pelts that want to run the company.

And so you have to decide, can we make some changes, work with them to make changes that will meet their needs as well as ours?

Because we have the same shareholders, we are interested in the question is, are they doing it a long term or short term game?

And, uh that's really the question.

And so if they're not at a certain point in time, then you have to go to battle stations and you're gonna have a war and that's gonna take all the CEO S time.

Somebody else got to run the day to day business because it's gonna take all your time.

So before you get into that and, uh, we've seen some unfortunate ones like Unilever.

Uh that's not doing well.

And so, uh you worry about those things.

So, yeah, I think it's co I coach CEO S all always have your board ready for an activist to come in and frankly think like an activist, what would an activist do?

And are we doing those things that a sound activist would do?

And like I say, a lot of the ideas Elliott and Starboard had are, are not so bad, they're pretty sound you.

Um I'm sure you know this, but succession planning for a board is vitally important.

Um If the CEO current co has to leave for whatever reason.

I mean, getting that successor in place is so critical.

I mean, I think back to, to Starbucks, I I go back to, to Jim Donald didn't work out.

Kevin Johnson, mixed emotions lack here is out like why is this company not getting succession planning?

Right?

And then, then Bill I go over to look at Disney.

You know, we still don't know who's going to succeed Bob Iger for the second time.

When does the founder move on?

In the case of Starbucks?

You know, Howard's not on the board anymore, but he still exerts considerable influence.

I think you got to know when to hold him when to fold him.

The founder needs to move on to other things and uh and let the board run it.

And so, but founder can exert a lot of pressure on boards.

I mean, uh you know, you look at the Microsoft and what Sata has done but Steve Amro is there arguably too long.

So, uh that's I think, but succession plan for boards are a real problem.

Look at Boeing, look at Ge now, Boeing's finally got a CEO that understands the aviation business after 45 successive failures.

So to its credit, but General Electric had that problem too real problems with succession planning.

So it isn't just in, in high tech, you see it in Wells Fargo Bank like that, that had real problems.

So the board needs to do a better job of long term succession planning, not just emergency planning.

I'm still trying to figure out Dave Calhoun and Boeing.

I, I don't, I don't understand the pick.

Don't know how he was able to stay on for so long bill, but you have written and I correct me if I'm wrong.

I think it may have been on linkedin.

You think it will take 10 years for Boeing's New Ceo Kelly Ortberg to turn the company around.

What?

That's a long time.

He'd be 7510 years from now.

Why do you think so long?

Can you imagine a high tech company?

Boeing has not had a new single ale aircraft in 60 years?

I can't believe it.

I can't believe it.

737 was designed back in the sixties.

I mean, this is kind of unbelievable.

And so that's how long it's gonna take you a new aircraft out and he can get a lot done in five months, five years.

But he's got to change the fundamental culture back to an aviation.

He's moving to Seattle.

Good for him.

They should move the whole company to Seattle.

That's where the Edgars should be.

That's where their people are.

That's where the engineers are.

That's where the planes are designed, why they moved to Chicago.

And then now to Washington is crazy.

My mind as a new C A that's coming into another crisis.

I mean, arguably worse than what's way worse and more important to the world, um, than Starbucks.

Is it, is it wrong to think that Kelly comes in and cleans house?

Uh, do you think he needs to clean house and almost reset the leadership team?

Well, I think he does to a large extent because they, they've been focusing entirely on short term shareholder value and they forgot them.

They're in the aviation business.

You can't create long term value by buying back stock.

They bought back 60 billion stock.

They have a huge debt problem.

They have huge cash flow and he's got to get that fixed.

But in the meantime, he's got to satisfy his airline customers.

He's got to come up with some short term improvements in quality while they're working on a new single ale aircraft and that's critical, they've had problems on the defense side.

So it's an operational problem.

He's got to fix it and he's got to move fast and he's going to need some help to do it from outside Boeing.

I'm convinced how, how hard is it to change a culture?

And you mentioned 10 years for him to turn the company around, but there's still a lot of people not in the c suite at a Boeing, you know, layers down on management and various management levels that arguably have not done a good job who have contributed to the many problems at the company culturally, financially, what does it take to get those people's minds changed and how do you essentially push them out the door and sweep in a new generation of forward thinkers.

Well, you get back to and you have to be younger people now coming in, but you're not going back to the old guard and that's what they've done is you have to be out with your people with the engineers and understand what's going on, be with United and Delta and America and the major airlines be with, you know, Singapore and Emirates and the major airlines, you need to be out with these people all the time, seeing what their needs are and doing everything you can to persuade them, you'll meet their needs and that is key, but you're gonna have to bring in a team around you that can do that.

Not just think like the old ways, it's the new, you really have to think totally differently because they've been on the wrong track for 20 years.

That's a long time.

You don't change a company that's been going downhill for 20 years in 20 months.

That's why it's got to take a long time.

A really bad pun coming up here, uh Bill, but they were on the wrong runway.

I mean, I, you said you, you just, you set it up for me.

I mean, I just had to take it and slam dunk it and, and move along but hang with us, Bill, we're gonna go off for a very quick break.

We'll be right back.

Uh More opening bid coming right up.

All right, we're having a really great conversation, one of my favorite people.

Uh and that is executive fellow at Harvard Business School and former Metronic Ceo, Bill George.

Just a real wealth of knowledge in all things.

Leadership Bill.

Uh Give you some great insight into, to Starbucks and that company's leadership crisis, Boeing Ceo of a big time leadership crisis.

Now, Bill, let's, let's talk a little bit about uh I know you've been very uh vocal out there on, on social media uh messaging or talking about Tim walls as the running mate for vice president Kamala Harris.

Why, what do you see in Tim walls that you think would make him a very good leader for the country?

Uh Tim Walls is like every man he is, he is, you know, he taught school for 20 years.

He's in National Guard for 24.

He is out with the people all the time and he really understands working people.

I'm of the view, Brian that we have neglected our front line workers.

I don't care if they're baristas at Star Bucks or factory workers at General Motors.

And I think the new generation of ceos like Mary Barra at General Motors is trying to bring that back.

But for decades, we kind of neglect the front line workers.

All the income went to the top and we try to minimize it.

Can you imagine a country that has a $7.25 uh, minimum wage.

I mean, this is ridiculous and I think the progressive companies are gone way ahead of that and they're doing well.

And, uh, and so I think we need to re conception now that's what Tim Walls understands.

He understands working people and what their needs are and how you meet them and look what we've seen in Mi, in Minne.

Minneapolis is have workers feel they have a good quality of life.

Uh They're going to flourish metron.

It's gone from 4000 people to 96,000.

The companies here have flourished unitedhealth, I think is now 450,000 people.

They have flourished here uh because they provide a good quality of life for their people, education systems, health care systems, the environment I was out on the lakes yesterday, you know, and that's the kind of environment you want to provide for your employees.

That's the only way you're going to build a great global company is to attract the best people from all over.

And I think that's what Tim Walz really understands and has done here.

Uh take Mayo Clinic, mayo Clinic now has I think 44,000 people in Minnesota alone and 75 to 80,000 nationwide.

But he has worked with them to create a Destination Medical Center to bring in better employee uh higher quality doctors and continue to recruit here in Minnesota and frankly, to create a whole infrastructure around.

So we have great infrastructure here, except maybe for some venture capital.

We'd like more of that.

We have great infrastructure.

So now the high tech companies are located in Rochester, Minnesota.

This is a great thing.

I'm very pleased to see and I hope that this kind of stable approach to a diversified economy will take hold in our country.

Quick aside, Bill, how you mentioned Mary Barra GM GMC O ho how good is she?

I spent the day with her um taping for one of our series.

We went through an electric vehicle manufacturing facility.

Holy cow blown away.

Uh The stock has finally started to reflect.

I think a lot of her hard work.

But wow, I don't think she gets enough credit for what she's been doing in the auto industry.

Well, you got that right.

She was one of my students back in 2013.

Yeah.

She was head of product development terrific and I know Mary fairly well and she is terrific.

But see, she started at 18 on the production line.

She worked as an inspector.

She ran the quality department, she ran product, she knows the business GM with the whole series of financial people coming out of the treasury department like Rick Wagner and uh Fritz Henderson, they didn't really understand the the business of designing automobiles.

And I used to ask about Boeing.

Why does it take or why does it take a decade?

Well, it takes a decade.

In General Motors.

She's had a decade.

It's tough.

And you got to go through a lot of changes but she's really done a terrific job.

She's also, by the way, elected by the business roundtable nationally to be chair of that.

So, she's taking on that assignment too.

So, she has a very prominent role and she is, uh, really grown in the job from what I've seen.

Yeah.

No, she's uh she's phenomenal.

Yeah, those other executives bill over there.

They uh gm they just used to slap a badge on the side of the car and actually just spend an extra 10 grand for it.

Even the car is the same damn thing as the base model.

I mean, come on, that's the problem.

That's what Boeing's trying to do.

You gotta come out, right.

You got to come out with a new product every couple of years.

You know, you can't just kind of keep the same old product out there and the same old technology.

So they lost out to the Germans or the Japanese.

Now, she's bringing it back and really focusing on electric vehicles and doing a fantastic job.

I was uh I was talking to a bunch of CEO S uh recently Bill and they, they appreciate what Kamala Harris and Tim Walsh uh represent calm, theoretically, calm leadership when the country can use it.

But they, they do worry about the regulatory environment under a potential Harris administration.

Do you worry about that?

Well, I think the over the FTC Federal Trade Commission and the SEC have been very aggressive the last three years and they, in many cases overreached.

So I, I believe in strong great American companies.

So let's let Amazon build up, let's let uh, Facebook and Google and uh and Microsoft in particular, build up as great companies that can, if you will dominate the world markets.

So, yeah, I think they've been a bit aggressive and, hey, the FDA, uh that Metronic work with is very responsible and Metronic really appreciates a strong FDA.

So we don't want to get rid of the regulators.

We just want them to do their jobs well, and not overreach.

I was talking to another CEO too and I, I asked him what his capital spending, capital expenditure spending would be if the Trump, if the Trump tax cuts roll off.

And he, he said it fairly blunt, but he says, look, I'm gonna have to pull back on, on spending.

Are, are you concerned that if those tax cuts do roll off?

Uh, and President Trump, let's say is not re elected.

We get a, a uh uh uh four or five years of, of higher taxes and businesses pull back.

How does, how does the CEO mindset go in that environment?

Well, the corporations have gone from like 33 down to 21.

So they're enjoying that.

I think a lot of them have been satisfied 28.

I think some moderation in the tax rates is called for business should pay its fair share of taxes.

But I don't know the ideal number, but I don't think it's either one way or the other.

And actually President Trump, former President Trump's talking about more tax cuts and that was going to put trillions of dollars of deficit into the treasury.

So I worry about that a lot.

Uh But I do think that we have to have a fair tax regime.

Business needs to pay its fair share but not an excessive amount.

We shouldn't punish business at all and particularly smaller businesses which need to have a chance to grow up because like my former company Metronic, they grow up from a founder to make have 96,000 people in Best Buy and all these companies started out with one or two people.

So I do think we need to have a fair tax regime and I think that's what we tried to get here in Minnesota and that's what we've had nationally.

So I think some moderation businesses, Brian, let me say this businesses want predictability.

They don't want instability, they don't want 60% tariffs on China for fear, the Chinese are going to slap a big tariff on them.

They need to have predictability, they want to grow their business.

So we need an economy that's growing now, we need to keep this economy going that we have right now, which is growing elderly.

Uh The jobs have come down because of the pressure the feds exerted.

But I think you're going to see the fed cutting interest rates as inflation comes down.

We got a big report coming out today but inflation dropped from nine down under three, I think 2.6 was the latest number I saw.

So if we keep that coming down, I think we can have a very stable economy.

Hey, the US has come out of COVID better than any economy in the world.

There's no country in the world that's done as well post COVID as the US has the last 34 years, last election, last election season bill.

I think a lot of employees at very large companies want to hear more from their CEO via town halls, internal memos, some decided to speak out, some necessarily didn't, some did it in their own way.

Should a CEO be speaking out into this coming election season?

I guess.

What lessons should the CEO have learned four or five years ago?

And, and what can they apply to it today?

Well, I don't think CEO should be advocating for one party or the other or one candidate or the other.

I think that's wrong.

Each person they should be encouraging their employees to vote, give them time off to vote and uh and saying what's important to the company, how to think about the election.

If we want to continue building jobs here, here's the kind of economy we need, that supports growth, that supports our employees.

So that's what they are doing.

But I strongly, I feel very strong on the board.

I, I, we should not be taking political positions because you're going to lose that game.

You're going to be one party in one time and another party in the next, you can't play that game.

I think it's a huge mistake.

And uh so I think CEO S should have their own positions and I think you see a big difference here between the owners which are wanting to have a big position.

Some of them contribute huge amounts of money to political campaign and the hired CEO S like I was and I don't think you'll see the hired CEO S Well, I'm hanging back right now because they don't want to be caught between one party and the next bill before I let you go.

And I, I don't think I've asked you this before in our numerous chats.

But what, what was your toughest moment as a CEO or, or a board member at one of these big companies?

2008, September 14th, Goldman Sachs, the market collapsed and we had fortunately built up an additional $100 billion in liquidity.

So we'd had like 100 and $25 billion on that fateful day when Lehman went under and every day, there's another bank falling and we were very concerned.

And fortunately Warren Buffett got involved and stepped in and, uh put in 5 billion or a promise another 5 billion help turn around our stock.

But it was touch and go.

I felt like the airplane was going down.

We were hanging out and I'm just a passenger Lloyd Blank.

Find Gary Cohen did a brilliant job of managing through that.

As did Jamie Dimond over at JP Morgan those two because we had liquidity.

We hadn't had the backup liquidity.

If we hadn't been more conservative, we hadn't reduced a lot of risks in our portfolio.

We could have been in trouble too, but Goldman managed to navigate it through that.

But that was my dit time.

I could, we had 16 meetings and then we had challenges the following year when challenging Goldman and other ways, uh legal.

And so I ran uh an organization called the Business Standards Committee for the board.

And then we had to manage a huge management committee working on looking at the whole bank top to bottom every practice we have.

How do we communicate?

Do our customers understand the risk?

You Bill George are indeed on the Mount Rushmore of uh CEO S. We'll leave it there for now.

I'm sure I'll be talking to you again very soon.

Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School and former Metronic, Ceo, Bill George.

Always a pleasure to get some time with you.

We appreciate it.

Thank you, Brian.

