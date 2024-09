CNW Group

As millions of Chinese travellers prepare for the upcoming Golden Week holiday in October, Trip.com Group's latest data reveals notable travel flows for their last major travel period of 2024. Already, the Group is witnessing hotel bookings peak in arrivals on October 1st – the day the holiday commences - with the average length of stays over seven days, as workers can enjoy a 10-day break by taking just two days off. Total booking growth for stays has also grown year-on-year.