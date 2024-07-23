Spot ether ETFs show crypto is 'major asset class': Bitwise CIO

Spot ether ETFs made their trading debut today, and Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan joins Josh Lipton on Asking for a Trend to break down the levels of demand seen for the ethereum-exposed (ETH-USD) products

"We already know because we can see it in the trading volume that there's significant demand for these ETFs. Collectively, they traded more than $1 billion, which is just probably the second-largest ETF debut by trading volume in the history of ETFs. So there is significant demand," Hougan explains. He notes that the demand is likely to be from retail investors and crypto native investors; however, he notes that there is likely strong demand from financial advisors.

He expects the demand for ether ETFs "will be on the range of 20%-30% of the spot bitcoin ETFs." He highlights that "the bitcoin ETFs were by far the largest ETF launch of all time... They've brought in $17 billion of assets in just their first six months."

"If we see 20%-30% of that flow into these ethereum ETFs, it's a game changer for ethereum. It shows that crypto is a major asset class and it's a huge win. So that's what I'm expecting," Hougan states. He believes that ethereum is "one of the most exciting technology platforms in the world today," as it is an area that sees significant venture capital activity. He also notes that it is a non-correlated asset, and despite its volatility, it has high return potential in a diversified portfolio of stock and bonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Asking For A Trend.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

We are closing in on the first trading day for spot Ethereum ETF S nine ETF funds launching including Bit Wise's Ethw Fund which closes the day out at 2485 per share.

And join me.

Now to discuss is Matt Hogan Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Matt.

It is great to see you.

So let's start with, with these new ETF S. Matt.

I'm just curious what do you think demand is gonna be like Matt for these products?

Story continues

And where, where do you think the demand is gonna come from?

Is it retail investors?

Ria S Matt, all the above.

Thanks for having me on great questions.

We already know because we can see it in the trading volume that there's significant demand for these ETF S collectively they traded more than a billion dollars, which is just probably the second largest ETF debut by trading volume in the history of ETF.

So there is significant demand.

Where is it coming from?

The initial demand of these ETF S is likely to be from retail investors and crypto native investors.

But I do think there is strong demand from the financial advisor and ra a side we've been speaking with that group for the past seven years intensively for the past couple of years, specifically about Ethereum, they're going to come into these ETF S eventually.

So today's volume probably largely retail, but the professional investors are coming.

And for this new Ether ETF S Matt, how would you think about demand if you were to kind of compare and contrast it to the, the spot.

Bitcoin ETF S?

Yeah, absolutely.

We think demand will be on the range of 20 to 30% of the spot.

Bitcoin ETF se is of course about a third the size of Bitcoin.

And if we look at other ETF markets abroad in Europe and Canada, that's what you see about 20 to 30%.

But here's the thing that sounds like not that much, but the Bitcoin ETF S were by far the largest ETF launch of all time, right?

They brought in $17 billion of assets in just their first six months.

If we see 20 to 30% of the flow into these Ethereum ETF S it's a game changer for Ethereum.

It shows that crypto is a major asset class and it's a huge win.

So that's what I'm expecting.

And this initial trading today suggests we're on the right track and, and Matt, you're, you're offering one of these spot E ETF S. Uh you do have plenty of competition.

Matt.

I, I'm just curious as you think about that.

What, what are your competitive advantages in this space.

Yeah, it's, it's uh it's, it's a great group of competitors out there, but like we did in the Bitcoin ETF where we competed with big names like Blackrock and Fidelity, but earned $2.7 billion in assets to this point.

Bit wise, differentiates itself by being a specialist crypto asset manager.

We've been managing in this market for seven years.

We've been managing it through bull markets and bear markets alike, whether the market's up down sideways, whether it's the weekday or the weekends, there's a team of professionals here at bit wise that is studying this market and ready to answer investors questions.

Some people will go with the biggest names.

But what we found out in Bitcoin is some people want a crypto specialist to manage their crypto investments.

You wouldn't hire an equity manager to manage your bond portfolio.

I think the same logic applies to crypto and that's really where bit wise differentiates itself and and bottom line is for us, Matt, you're just reviewers who are listening right now.

Why, why would I want, you know, a spot Ether ETF in my portfolio.

Make the investment case.

Matt.

Yeah, twofold one, it's one of the most exciting technology platforms in the world today.

I think if you're a tech investor and you own, let's say the NASDAQ Qs, you're missing part of the most exciting area of tech.

If you don't own Ethereum as well, that's where a huge amount of venture capital activity is going into a huge develop amount of development activity.

That's why it's up 1500 percent over the last five years.

This is a very exciting growth area of the technology sector.

But then even stepping back from that, this is a non correlated asset, it has very low correlations to stocks and bonds.

It's highly volatile.

Yes, but has high return potential.

When you put non correlated assets into an otherwise diversified portfolio of stock and bonds, usually good things happened.

I think we're at the early days of crypto moving from the alternative space into the mainstream space.

You can still be early in this market if you're getting in today, but that window will eventually close.

So a very exciting time to be a crypto investor.

I think a lot of people will consider it over the next six months.

Matt always good to have you on the show.

Thanks so much for taking the time to chat.

I appreciate it.

Thanks for having me.