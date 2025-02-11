Spanish winemaker rushes U.S. deliveries to beat possible tariffs

STORY: A top Spanish winemaker is shipping extra stock to the U.S. to mitigate potential tariffs from U.S President Donald Trump on EU products.

Luisa de Paz, export manager for Protos winery, said they’ve shipped enough stock to the U.S. to last six months if a 10% tariff on EU wine exports is imposed.

"We work with local importers, and all of them are stockpiling to maintain a security stock for the first six months. This is a short- to mid-term solution, but it is not a solution for the future."

Trump has vowed to hit the European Union and other countries with wide-ranging tariffs in response to their trade surpluses with the U.S.

And data shows Protos' competitors are also moving to protect themselves.

Spanish wine exports to the U.S. rose 20% in December, partly due to importers stockpiling ahead of possible tariffs, according to the Spanish Wine Federation.

Sending extra stock lets importers stagger price hikes should tariffs be introduced, De Paz said.

The U.S. is Spain's second-largest wine export market after Germany, according to the Spanish Wine Observatory.

But Spain could lose out to competitors such as Argentina, which might benefit from President Javier Milei's close relationship with Trump.

Miguel Sanz is the director of Ribera del Duero's wine certifying authority.

"Countries with no tariffs will be in a more advantageous position. Wines from around the globe are sold in the U.S., but especially from Europe. Wines from Argentina, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand are also sold there. If those markets are not affected by the tariffs, they will be in a better position."

Meanwhile, U.S. companies are also rushing to import autoparts, Italian parmesan, and French cognac ahead of possible tariffs.