Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    24,471.17
    +168.91 (+0.70%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,815.03
    +34.98 (+0.61%)
     

  • DOW

    42,863.86
    +409.74 (+0.97%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7266
    -0.0011 (-0.16%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    75.49
    -0.36 (-0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    86,201.58
    -568.82 (-0.66%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.73
    -0.01 (-1.72%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,674.20
    +34.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,234.41
    +45.99 (+2.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    -0.0230 (-0.56%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,342.94
    +60.89 (+0.33%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.46
    -0.47 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,253.65
    +15.92 (+0.19%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,605.80
    +224.91 (+0.57%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6642
    -0.0011 (-0.17%)
     

SpaceX Successfully Catches ‘Super Heavy’ Booster Back at Launch Pad

WSJ

It was SpaceX’s first attempt to catch a booster back at its launch pad after propelling a craft into space.