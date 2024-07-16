South Dakota's Kristi Noem Calls Trump 'Toughest' She's Met
Speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota praised Donald Trump for his instinct to "stand and fight.”
The former president also detailed a “little problem” he’s had since the shooting.
Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee enveloped in the glow of surviving an assassination attempt. He's also trailed by a litany of questions over his condition as he prepares on Monday to name his running mate, the person who would be a heartbeat away from the presidency should he prevail in November.Neither the Trump campaign nor the hospital where he was treated on Saturday in Butler, Pa., have released any information on the former president's treatment, diagnosis or condition.A spokesman for Bu
"It has been a surreal 24 hours," Donald Trump's niece said.
The former first lady spoke out after former President Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting at a campaign event the previous evening.
The former president told his former White House doctor that he would have died if he didn't turn his head to look at an immigration statistics chart.
The former president talked about what he said immediately after the shooting at his rally in Butler, Pa.
The man who shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally has been identified.
Usha Chilukuri Vance, 38, and her husband, Sen. J.D. Vance, have been married since 2014. The pair met while attending Yale Law School.
Evan Vucci, an AP photographer, was covering Trump's rally when shots rang out. He said he immediately knew the event would go down in history.
The FBI identified the shooter as a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. His employer says he passed a background check for his job.
(Reuters) -A U.S. judge in Florida on Monday dismissed the criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving office, handing the Republican former president another major legal victory as he seeks a return to the White House. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, was unlawfully appointed to his role and did not have the authority to bring the case. The Justice Department said it would appeal the decision.
The Ohio senator has made a whole lot of negative statements about Trump, something people on social media were happy to point out.
The former president explained how his speech this week will be "a lot different" after he survived an assassination attempt.
Well that didn't last long.Throughout Sunday and overnight into Monday morning one of the most radical political transformations in US history was being written. Old Trump–the nasty, malevolent, political operative who is bent on vengeance and stealing elections–was no more. Political insiders, commentators and writers were being briefed that, after the shooting and his miraculous escape on Saturday, a new man had risen.He even planned to rip up his RNC script and instead of plans to attack Bide
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday, siding with defense lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.
Even amid bloody chaos at his campaign rally on Saturday, Donald Trump felt it was necessary to urge his followers to “fight, fight, fight” as a way to remind them of the MAGA mission that propelled Trump to the White House in 2016 and may return him there in November.In an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernan, co-host of Squawk Box, Trump on Sunday spoke for the first time about his iconic fist-pumping moment following the shooting rampage“He thought it was essential to get out the message at that
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
The Butler County Sheriff told CNN that the officer who encountered the shooter did not have forewarning that he’d be armed
A birthday wish on the other side of the world about Donald Trump has unleashed Hell on Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass. “Don’t miss Trump next time,” said Jack Black’s longtime bandmate onstage in Australia on July 14, told the ICC Sydney Theatre when asked to “make a wish” by the Kung Fu Panda star Most …
CNN anchor Jake Tapper condemned the United States’ current era of political violence in an impassioned monologue on Sunday, rebuking it as “repugnant and un-American,” after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday.“I keep hearing from politicians this morning that political violence has no place in America,” Tapper said on State of the Union, his voice cracking in his delivery. “Would that that were true. We are living in an era of political violence.”Tapper