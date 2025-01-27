SoFi tumbling on weaker than expected 2025 guidance

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares are down by as much as 10% right ahead of Monday's market open after the fintech company reported weaker guidance than expected for its 2025 first quarter, overshadowing its strong fourth quarter earnings beat.

Morning Brief hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith react to SoFi's forecast and negative stock reactions.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Morning Brief here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.