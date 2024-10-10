Is Social Security's COLA faring well against inflation?

Social Security beneficiaries will see a 2.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) in 2025, which slipped from 2024's COLA increase of 3.2%.

Yahoo Finance senior columnist Kerry Hannon details how next year's COLA increase compares to the average over the past decade and whether it is keeping up with inflation. September's Consumer Price Index came out slightly hotter than expected with prices increasing by 0.2% month-over-month (0.1% was expected) and 2.4% annually (2.3% was expected).

Video Transcript

Well, social security recipients can expect a 2.5% cost of living adjustment in their payments next year.

The increase, the smallest since 2021 that's down from the 3.2% seen in 2024.

Joining me now with more is Yahoo Finance's own Carrie Hannon.

Carrie.

What do people need to know about this?

Hey, Brad.

Uh yes, this is good news.

I mean, the great thing about social security and the cost of living increase each year is it does try to keep up with inflation.

So this is helpful to seniors in a, in a big way now.

Yeah.

Uh it seems like a small amount but it's pretty much on par where it's been over the past decade or two, which is around, you know, 2.6 and somewhere at 2.5% increase for next year.

Um, but what this means for your paycheck or I call it your paycheck, but your retiree paycheck, um your monthly benefit.

Well, maybe the average person will see about a little under $50 bump up here.

So, uh it's, it's a nice little bump up and it's welcome.

But here's what, you know, here's what is sticky and is that they, it's calculated by the inflation number, the CPIW for July, August and September.

That's how they come up with a number.

And that's why we heard about it today for what it will be next year.

And this is um what many people, many seniors organizations say isn't the right index to base it on because it's based on what younger people are spending money on and not what seniors are spending money on.

And so there's this sense that it's not keeping up with the inflation that older Americans and, and there are about 70 you know, 2 million people who take social security benefits.

But what they're seeing in terms of the housing costs uptick and the uptick in medical costs, those are the two big areas and some food areas.

But, but so in a sense that it's good news, but on the other hand, you're gonna hear some people complaining.