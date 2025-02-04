Snap stock pops on Q4 earnings beat and user growth

Snap (SNAP) shares jump about 9% after the company reported fourth quarter results that narrowly beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines. Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down Snap's results on Market Domination Overtime.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) sat at $0.16, compared to the expected $0.14, and revenue was $1.56 billion, which just beat the $1.55 billion analysts expected. The social media company also beat estimates for user growth and provided a strong first quarter revenue forecast.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.