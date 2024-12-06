Is a slowdown in jobs added to the US economy on the horizon?

The US economy added 227,000 jobs in November, with the jobs report coming in higher than expected. Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton on Market Domination Overtime to discuss the year-over-year change in job gains, which have trended lower since peaking mid-pandemic.

Watch the video above for Newman's read of the jobs report as well as his take on President-elect Donald Trump's economic team.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.