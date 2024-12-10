SiriusXM stock slips on weak 2025 revenue outlook

SiriusXM (SIRI) shares tumbled Tuesday after the company's 2025 revenue forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations. The decline comes in the wake of the company's announcement of a new cost-cutting initiative for the upcoming year, signaling potential challenges ahead for the satellite radio provider.

Market Domination Co-hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton dive into the details.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Angel Smith