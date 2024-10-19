Simplifying the FIRE movement

Listen and subscribe to Financial Freestyle on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Personal finance editor, author, and podcaster Jamila Souffrant credits the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement with helping her family realize their financial goals. She joins the latest episode of Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac to share her own experience with the FIRE movement and her advice for others interested in retiring early.

"Ultimately, the FIRE movement is based on the principles in which you save during your working years in order to have enough that your investment accounts or passive income streams pays for your expenses and lifestyle so you don't have to work," she says.

The method is based on a "FIRE number," which is based on the amount you think you will need for retirement. Calculating this number requires investors to truly consider what they want their lifestyle to be like and how much money they are willing to spend.

Souffrant describes levels of frugality as "guac levels," saying, "guac level five is the most extravagant. You have a private jet. You want the best of everything. Guac level one is you would never buy guacamole... at a restaurant. You'd make it at home."

After learning about the FIRE movement herself, Souffrant and her husband started applying the principles to their life. They made budgets, calculated their expenses, and figured out what they were willing to cut back on. "That was difficult because it wasn't just me," she says. "I had... a husband who has different goals, different things, guac levels, he likes."

They had to figure out what their goals were for their family. "For me, that wasn't going to be a long commute while like bearing and having the children," says Souffrant. Eventually, they agreed that they would, "invest--that was the priority--and save so we can have this nest egg and start off strong."

So ultimately, the fire movement is based on the principles in which you save and invest aggressively during your working years in order to have enough that your investment accounts or passive income streams pays for your expenses and lifestyle.

So you can retire and you have your portfolio fund, your lifestyle.

So you don't have to actively work.

But some people and a lot of people still choose to work once they hit their fire number, which is what you said 25 times your annual expense.

And once I figure that number out, and then obviously, it's going to be based on how you want to spend, which I think is a barrier for a lot of people because if you are very frugal, that number is a lot less that you need to save and invest.

But if you are not as frugal, what I like to call the guac methods or levels in my book, meaning like guac level five is the most extravagant.

You have a private jet.

You want the best of everything that aggressive guac level one is you would never buy guacamole outside of like at a restaurant.

You'd make that at home.

And so there's like a spectrum of what your expenses are.

So, guac one is I go to Chipotle.

Do you want Guac?

Yes.

Well, you know, it's extra actually.

No, I wouldn't even go to Chipotle at level one.

You're super frugal and then it ranges up to Guac two, Guac 34 and five G five.

You basically have your own guacamole factory, you know, so with that, um and so I, those are the concepts that I started to like apply and think through that I found relatable, which is what I started to share on my platform.

But essentially, it was understanding how much we were going to need and how much we need to invest and save to get there, which involved now looking at our finances.

So we had to get a budget together.

Where were we spending?

Where were the areas that we could cut back and cut out?

Now, that was actually hard because it wasn't just me, you know, I had, you know, a husband who has different goals, different things, he levels he likes.

And then at that time, we were starting a family.

But I think it was ultimately figuring out what the ultimate goal was for our family, like what would make us happy in the short term.

And for me, that wasn't going to be a long commute while bearing and having the Children.

And so we came to an agreement that we would in the meantime, do what we needed to, to invest that was the priority and save so we can have this nest egg and start off strong.

this content was not intended to be financial advice and should not be used as a substitute for professional financial services.