Simplebet CEO talks sports microbetting following DraftKings deal

Sports betting platform DraftKings (DKNG) has completed its acquisition of Simplebet, paying $195 million for the remaining 85% of the microbetting operator that it did not yet own.

Simplebet CEO Chris Bevilacqua sits down in-studio with Josh Lipton to elaborate on the microbetting landscape for sports

"Moving towards in-play betting, which is... bets that happen while a game is going on. And that's really where the whole market is moving. And that's where micro timeframe and microbetting is really at its finest," Bevilacqua tells Yahoo Finance. "And our technology enables that. But the problem [is] that we had two major headwinds right: The first was getting access to high quality live data streams... So we had data companies like Radar and Genius that were in the way of us and the league IP."

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.