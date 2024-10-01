Signet Jewelers shares slip after CEO announces retirement

Shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG) are declining following the announcement that CEO Virginia C. Drosos will retire after 12 years with the company. Her retirement is set to take effect on November 4, 2024. Drosos will be succeeded by J.K. Symancyk, the former CEO of PetSmart.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Signa jeweller CEO is planning to retire after 12 years at the company.

That is J and Drosos.

Um, she, um, has been there.

Um, since August 2017, you can see the shares are falling by 9%.

She is gonna be retiring on November 4th, taking her place JK symank, um, who has been the CEO of PetSmart.

His resignation was announced on earlier this week, and now we're learning that he's gonna be taking the helm there.

Yeah, under her watch.

By the way, I was reading shares gained about 60% through Monday's clothes.

Remember last month, they said sales of their engagement jewellery were up, which sent the stock moving, uh, still down about 10% now this year.

And they might have been up 60% since under her tenure, but they underperformed the S and P 500 they underperformed retailers.

So they've been up, but not as much and pretty significant again today