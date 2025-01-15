Shelter inflation signals moderation as home prices 'calm down'

December's Consumer Price Index (CPI) print revealed that shelter inflation increased 0.3% month-over-month and 4.6% annually, showing a slight cooling from the previous month. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Vice President of Research and Analysis Andy Walden shares his insights on housing market trends with Catalysts.

Walden sees parallels between the CPI shelter data and broader home price trends: "You are seeing home price growth calm down."

Looking ahead to 2025, Walden emphasizes that housing market growth will largely depend on interest rates and "what that does for demand." Current trends suggest home price growth ticked up in December 2024 and will moderate to around 3% in early 2025.

For a full analysis of how Federal Reserve policy could impact housing markets and regional forecasts, watch Walden's full interview above.

This post was written by Angel Smith