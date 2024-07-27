How to set yourself up for retirement success: Empower CEO

Empower CEO Ed Murphy joins Wealth! to discuss his top tips for retirement planning.

For Americans who don't have retirement plans provided through their employers, Murphy encourages them to set up an IRA account. For those who do, he recommends contributing up to their employers' match if they offer matching. He explains that in both cases, contributing more money whenever possible and choosing auto-escalation rather than a set target date fund is best to help reach retirement goals. He adds, "People aren't saving enough is a little bit of a myth, just based on the numbers that we see. We have 19 million Americans as customers. And so what we're seeing is they are saving at a rate of about 8%. What we need to do is to get more people in the system."

As spot ether ETFs made their trading debut this week, Murphy advises against including it in retirement portfolios: "I personally wouldn't be a proponent of crypto inside a qualified plan. I think that you can take a longer-term view and you can take a little bit more risk because if you're a younger person, you're not likely to tap into those dollars until 20 or 30 years down the road. That being said, I think there are better investments and more of a diversified equity portfolio that make more sense, perhaps, than crypto."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

So let's say you don't have a retirement plan through through an employer.

What steps could you take now to start saving?

Well, you can save outside the plan, obviously, so you can set up an IRA account.

Often times people will set up an emergency savings account so that if there's an unexpected event, they have the the money available to to to cover those costs.

But the most important thing to do if you wanna save on an after tax basis or pre tax is to is to set up an IRA account and and for those that do have access to an employer fund, is, is is there are there particular things that they should be doing?

And I always have the question of, should I be putting more in than the match for employer?

Well, I think it depends.

Everybody's situation is different.

You certainly should at least contribute up to the match.

And if you have enough discretionary dollars to to say beyond that, you're you're best served by doing that and I think in terms of the options, often times what we see is 70% or so of the individuals are are putting the money into the default investment, which is typically a diversified target date fund, sort of a set it and forget it kind of mentality, which I think works For most people, the main thing is, uh, to continue to invest and often times auto escalation is a really good feature where every year, um, the the contribution percentage will go up 1% so you may not start at 10%.

You start at five and you work your way up to 10%.

And what's the biggest misconception or myth that you hear about early stage retirement planning?

Um, I, I would say that that people aren't saving enough is a little bit of a myth.

Just based on the numbers that we see, we have 19 million Americans as customers, and so what we're seeing is they are saving at a rate of about 8%.

What we need to do is to get more people in the system.

I think that's the most important thing we could do, and and something that we saw just this week is the debut of spot Ethereum, ETF S, and I'm curious.

If you are a younger investor, should you be more risk on with your 401k if crypto is available to you.

Is that something that you should lean into?

Well, II, I personally wouldn't be a proponent of crypto inside a qualified plan.

I think that you can take a longer term view and you can take a little bit more risk.

Because if you're a younger person, you're not likely to tap into those dollars until 2030 years down the road.

Uh, that being said, II, I think there are better investments and more more of a diversified equity portfolio that make more sense, perhaps, than than, uh, crypto.

All right.

Ed Murphy, Empower Chief Executive Officer.

Thank you so much for joining us today.

Thank you, Ellie.

My pleasure.