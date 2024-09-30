'Set-ups are there' for S&P to hit 6000 level in 2024: Strategist

As major market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) events like the US presidential election and the jobs report approach, Freedom Capital Markets Chief Global Strategist Jay Woods shares his outlook on markets for the rest of 2024 on Wealth!

Woods is optimistic, stating, "I think the set-ups are there with the Fed [Federal Reserve] easing cycle. It takes a little while to get us going and come November, December this is the strongest quarter of the year." He notes that the September uptick has historically led to year-end upside, and the election year is adding more bullish sentiment.

Regarding the upcoming jobs report, Woods expects an "overreaction" in markets, with unemployment figures being "scrutinized more than ever before." He believes this will influence the Fed's decisions on further rate cuts, saying, "That's the one thing traders are focused on the most."

Despite potential short-term jitters from headlines, Woods remains positive about overall economic trends. He highlights a "rotational trade" with seven new sectors breaking out: "You mention materials just broke out, industrials looking fantastic, discretionary phenomenal, communications. So, to me the set-ups are there."

Woods is particularly bullish on the S&P 500 (^GSPC), predicting it will surpass the 6000 level by year-end.

Video Transcript

For more on how to position your portfolio.

For that time, we have Jay Wed's Freedom Capital Markets chief global strategist.

So, Jay, thank you so much for joining us as we just laid out strong third quarter for stocks.

How much upside do you think there is to the end of the year?

Especially with the start of the feds easing cycle?

Yeah, I think that Fed easing cycle will be the story.

Once we get through the election, we're gonna get some crazy headlines and some jitters as we get to that, uh, early November election.

And then once we get through that as we saw 2016 to 2020 I think we're off to the races.

The setups are there.

You just went through the quarter leaders and losers.

What was the second biggest loser?

Technology?

I. I think technology is poised to come back as we continue to rotate from sector to sector and and take us higher in just the overall market.

You look at the three biggest stocks in the technology sector.

NVIDIA 15% off its highs, Apple about 5% off its highs.

Microsoft eight and off its ties I I think we're gonna get a nice tail when it.

And guess what?

We saw this story exactly happen last year, so I think the setups are there with the Fed easing cycle.

It takes a little while to get us going, uh, and comes November, December.

This is the strongest quarter of the year.

On average, we're up 3.7% now.

When we hit a September high like we did this year, 19 out of 21 times is a Ryan Dietrich.

Give him props.

Uh, quote, we gone higher.

Uh, 19 out of 21 times where we've made a new high in September, and the average gain is 5%.

In election years, it's 6%.

So I think the set ups are there, and the rotational trade will continue and will rotate back to technology.

Yeah, and to that point, the fact that we've been at these record highs without the help of NVIDIA Really, that has been something that we've been keeping an eye on closely.

But this Friday is the jobs report, right?

Next big catalyst for equities.

Let's say we see the unemployment rate edge slightly higher.

How concerning is for you.

And do you expect an overreaction on the part of the market no matter what the what?

The economic data?

Well, II, I think we'll get an overreaction.

The market's been jittery.

It was.

It's been the CP I.

And now, with the dual mandate and the focus being on jobs, uh, I think that unemployment number really gets scrutinised more than ever before.

We're looking for 4.2%.

Uh, I expect it to be probably right there in line.

If it isn't, uh, you know we're going.

If it's higher than that, then they're gonna talk about rate cuts and maybe we need more.

And how will that upset the inflationary side of their dual mandate?

So we're gonna be watching that one closely, you know, coming right out of the gates for October.

Uh, that's That's the one thing traders are focused on the most.

And you alluded to how markets have really been overreacting to every one piece of data there.

So, as an investor, how do you play some of that volatility?

You mentioned the election cycle earlier.

Likely to be some volatility there.

Should you be preparing your portfolio in any way No.

I think investors have to kind of block out some of these headlines.

Especially come election rhetoric.

We're we're getting a lot of gloom and doom, a lot of negative things, but the economy has been hitting.

Uh, earnings growth has been stable.

Uh, earnings season kicks off a week from, uh, Friday with JP.

Morgan.

I know we have Nike this week.

We're gonna watch that closely, but overall, the trends continue to be positive economically.

So these headlines may cause jitters.

Yes, there's geopolitical risk.

We're gonna always have that in the backdrop.

But I I think the way we're set up with this rotational trade with, I think seven new sectors breaking out you mentioned materials just broke out.

Industrial is looking fantastic.

Discretionary, phenomenal communications.

Here we go.

So to me, the the setups are there, and there's a lot of money on the sidelines, people missing out.

So once we get through that election, that fomo trade may really ignite a rally.

And, you know, I'm talking 5% that gets us over 6000.

Uh, it's going to sound like a headline.

Wow.

You know, guy predicts 6000 in the S and P 500.

But when you look at the math behind it, it it's kind of logical, given the talent we have behind us.

Do you think there are any sectors that are poised to really benefit the most from that fomo trade?

Uh, well, technology without a doubt, because people are going to be like, Wait a second.

We just had a bit of a sell off there.

Not at 52 week highs.

We'll get in there.

And I think utilities continue the leading sector of the year.

Continue to be the one trade.

People are looking at it.

They're not our grandparents utilities anymore.

These are not dividend safe plays.

There's technology behind it.

So that a I story, uh, you look at cybersecurity stocks, the CIBR and the hack ETF both breaking out to new highs and then IGV, which is the software ETF.

Not a Not a lot, Not enough love.

I can't try saying that five times faster, uh, for that sector also breaking out.

So the setups are there, but utilities is one sector it hasn't led.

Other than the year 2014, it looks like it could be the leading sector.

This year.

And if you look at that on a weekly chart as a technician, I know Jared is gonna love this in the back.

Over here.

Um, that just broke out of a very nice base.

I think utilities are a sector.

We're gonna focus a lot on come 2025 right.

And that's something.

In the beginning of the year, I wouldn't have thought utilities would be leading the way higher.

Not in a million years.

Just just goes to show you cannot predict this market.

But Jay Woods, Freedom Capital Market's chief global strategist.

Thank you so much for joining us today.