Set sail with these cruise stocks: Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Carnival

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) shares are under pressure after reporting quarterly earnings. Goldman Sachs global investment research vice president Lizzie Dove sits down with Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton on Market Domination to discuss how to play cruise stocks.

"There was three main things that we learned — the first is that trends are accelerating. You look at Norwegian net yields went from 6% in the second quarter to 9% percent in the third quarter. So trends are getting better.

"Secondly, new-to-cruise is expanding, and that is key because it's category expansion, it's not about pent-up demand. And three, the long-term outlook was better, so we've heard about low to mid-single-digit net yield growth for next year. They're talking toward the higher end of that. So that was a really positive update," Dove tells Yahoo Finance.

Dove names Carnival Corporation (CCL) as her "top pick" in the space, saying, "The biggest piece is they have been doing a really good job, but there is a huge catch-up opportunity for Carnival."

She goes on to name growing new-to-cruise and returning European passenger bases as opportunities for Carnival

"They also have a lot of exposure to these new private islands. So they're building one called Celebration Key next year. That is a game changer. And finally, single biggest important thing that is underappreciated about Carnival is the [deleveraging] story," Dove says. "The debt to equity value creation, they're delevering by two turns in less than a year. And so you get that long only investor base more and more interested because the leverage is palatable now, and that's getting that stickier capital involved is really going to be key."

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines, beating third quarter earnings estimates this week.

Story continues

With other pockets of the travel industry struggling, how can investors take advantage of opportunities in the cruise line space?

We are navigating how to play the cruise lines with the Yahoo finance playbook, and joining us now is Lizzie Dove, global investment Research vice president at Goldman Sachs.

Lizzie, great to see you.

Thank you for having me.

Why don't we start, you know, just kind of a big picture with those names that did report When you look through those reports, Lizzie, what were some of your earnings takeaways there?

I think there was three main things that we learned.

The first is that trends are accelerating.

You look at Norwegian.

Net yields went from 6% in the second quarter to 9% in the third quarter, so trends are getting better.

Secondly, new to Cruz is expanding.

That is key because it's category expansion.

It's not about pent up demand.

And three, the long term outlook was better.

So we've heard about low to mid single digit net yield growth for next year.

They are talking towards the higher end of that so that was a really positive update.

What is driving all of this in particular?

The Noa cruising, Which is interesting to me.

And who is the demographic who is coming to cruising?

Is it sort of like the traditional older cohort who is retiring and taking on a cruise?

Is it younger?

What's going on there?

So we'll give you a great stat.

Only 5% of Americans go on a cruise every year.

Compare that to the 10 to 15% that go to Orlando or go to Vegas.

There's a long runway, and to your point, there's a couple of things that are happening.

The product is newer, and so there's these new ships that are targeting families, and they are targeting younger demographics.

So it's cruise lines that have water parks on there.

They have mini roller coasters.

There's these party cruises that go to and from the Bahamas.

There's private islands that they have, so it's a new and innovative product, and it's really bringing in that new demographic.

And Lizzie, if you're a family and you're looking to take a vacation, is it still?

Is it more financially attractive to go on a cruise than your traditional land based vacation.

Absolutely so The pricing gap now depending on the brand, is anywhere from 20 to 40% cheaper to go on a cruise than it is on land base.

So if you look at what Hotel REV.

Par has done over the last couple of years, it's up over 20% cruise.

It's been good, but not that good.

It's only about 10 12% roughly so.

There's a really long run way to go to improve that pricing and catch up to land based vacations.

Is it really that, like I'm always shocked when I hear this?

And I know the cruise lines like to talk.

We've talked to them and they've talked to us about this.

I mean, because you're not just paying for the room.

Obviously, you're paying for the food.

There's lots of opportunities to upgrade, so you know, sometimes the price of that you take day trips, the price can creep up.

So even with all of that in there is still that gap.

It is.

So when you talk about that 20 to 40% stat, that is all inclusive.

That's when you have your food and drink included it is compared to a comparative vacation like one in Mexico or in the Caribbean.

Those kind of all inclusive now, of course.

Yes, you can add on, but you can technically go on a cruise.

You can keep it 40% cheaper than a land based vacation.

But you've touched on an interesting point on the growth story because on board spend has also ramped significantly, and almost half of that is booked.

Before you even get on the cruise.

You book your alcohol package, your excursion, whatever it is.

And so customers get on the ship feeling like they have a fresh wallet.

So that has been a driver, too.

Let's get to some pics, Lizzie, you say C. That would be your top pick for 2025.

How come that is my top pick?

Several reasons, I think, the biggest pieces.

They have been doing a really good job, but there is a huge catch up opportunity for Carnival.

Several reasons for that.

Firstly, they skew most new to crews, so they're new to cruise.

Passengers are growing almost 20% every single year, and that number is getting bigger.

Secondly, they have more European passengers which have been a little bit slower to recover but are now coming back in droves.

Thirdly, they also have a lot of exposure to these new private islands.

So they're building one called Celebration Key next year.

That is a game changer and finally, single biggest important thing that is underappreciated about Carnival is that the delivering story, the debt to equity value creation they're delivering by two turns in less than a year.

And so you get that long only investor base more and more interested because the leverage is palatable now and that's getting that stickier capital involved is really going to be key.

Well, talk about the other two big ones briefly here, Norwegian and Royal, though they are trying to deliver to some degree as well, right?

Yes, so Royal is already there.

By the next quarter, we are very, very likely to get a big buyback announcement.

They already reinstated the dividend.

They are already at pretty much investment grade credit, so they are already there.

That story has played out over the last year.

Norwegian is a little further behind, and part of the reason for that is their supply growth.

So the new ships that have they are really building that up.

There's new ships more than one ship coming every single year, so it's just going to take them a little bit longer to Dele.

How do you think about Royal?

It's had such a strong 60% this year.

I mean, you obviously is still attractive.

It is so it's interesting.

It's been on an absolute run.

Justifiably so.

But really, none of that has been valuation expansion.

It has all been the numbers better, and what we learned earlier this week was that the long term outlook is even higher than people thought.

So what they said is S next year will have a 14 handle on it.

That is just the starting point.

And they said, Here's all the different ways that this can have upside.

So with the private island, the new ships with buybacks refinancing and so there's so much more upside and the valuation is still trading below 2019 levels, and this is a better company today,