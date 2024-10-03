September jobs report, Goolsbee interview: What to Watch

Here is what investors need to watch for Friday, October 4th.

The much-anticipated September jobs report will be released in the morning. Economists are expecting 150,000 jobs were added in the month and for the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 4.2%.

New York Fed President John Williams will be speaking early in the day, as will Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who will be joining Yahoo Finance at 10 a.m. ET.

Starting off on the labor market.

