September CPI in focus, Delta slides on earnings: Yahoo Finance

Investors are closely watching the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for clues as to what may come next from the Federal Reserve. Delta Air Lines (DAL) shares are falling after its third quarter results fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The results did take a hit from the massive CrowdStrike outage in July. Chinese stocks rebounded slightly as its central bank began its efforts to support the markets. Tesla stock (TSLA) is in focus ahead of the electric vehicle maker’s highly anticipated robotaxi event slated for Thursday night. Snowflake (SNOW), Costco (COST), and Pfizer (PFE) were among the stocks on Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page.

Key guests include:

8:30 a.m. ET - Yelena Maleyev, KPMG Senior Economist, and Eric Wallerstein, Yardeni Research Chief Markets Strategist

9:20 a.m. ET - George Ferguson, Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst

9:30 a.m. ET - Marvin Loh, State Street Senior Global Macro Strategist

10:00 a.m. ET - Anthony Wang, T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Equity Strategy portfolio manager

10:50 a.m. ET - Stephanie Guild, Robinhood Head of Investment Strategy

11:15 a.m. ET - Mark Hamrick, Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst