September CPI: An examination of home prices, car insurance

While September's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report saw prices inflate by 0.2% month-over-month and 2.4% year-over-year, what does this entail for sectors where inflation tends to be a lot more sticky?

Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and Madison Mills sit down with Morning Brief hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith to break down September’s hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) with a focus on shelter pricing and auto insurance costs.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Morning Brief here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

September's inflation print coming in a little hotter than expected, rising two tens of percent month over month and then 2.4% on a yearly basis.

Here, we're also taking a deeper dive into specific sectors joined now by our very own Alexandra Canal and Madison Mills.

Ali let's start with you and one of the stickiest segments of inflation here.

What are we seeing on the shelter front?

Yeah, shelter, a consistent headache for the Federal Reserve, a consistent headache for economists.

And we did see shelter once again come in sticky.

Although we did see a bit of a deceleration from August in September, we saw shelter rise 4.9% on an unadjusted annual basis in August.

We saw a rise of 5.2% so slightly better there.

The index did rise 0.2% month over month after rising 0.5% in August.

So again that deceleration narrative now shelter along with the food index which rose 0.4% month over month in September, that can about 75% of the monthly increase in overall inflation.

So shelter food, two things that Americans consistently need to pay for, that's what's keeping prices higher.

Now, uh, we did see rent rise 0.3% from August to September.

Same with owners equivalent rent otherwise known as o, that's a hypothetical rent a homeowner would pay for the same property.

The lodging away from home index, it actually fell 1.9% in September after we saw a rise of 1.8% in August.

Story continues

So we are seeing some disinflationary trends within housing.

However, it is still incredibly, incredibly sticky and and we know that shelter along with things like core services and core goods is keeping inflation really hot, right?

So Ali I'm curious how do you think economists are reading this?

You talked about the owner's equivalent rent, right?

We spend so much time talking about that especially over the last several months.

Given the fact that it's been so sticky that increase that we did see the smallest that we've seen in a couple months.

It's going back to June, I guess is this then viewed even though it it does remain very sticky is actually pretty substantial progress here.

Yeah, coming into this print, economist did expect that and they do see throughout the end of the year that we are going to see further moderation and inflation, especially when we talk about things like shelter.

So that could be something that as the notes trickle in could be a big positive for economists out of this report, especially considering that we were hotter than expected in a lot of other areas.

All right, ma you, you're closely watching motor vehicle insurance out there.

One of those people that just had to renew you are, this isn't going to come as a huge surprise because you're paying a lot more for your car insurance these days.

Yeah.

And it's up 16.3% over the last year, which sounds like a really huge bump but year over year, that's actually the lowest level increase that we've seen since April of last year, right?

So this is a huge trend of increases in car insurance here.

The index rose 1.2% in the month of September.

That was up 6/10 of a percent from the prior month here.

You can see that on your screen and this is just one example of the many data points under the hood that point to all of these little things inside of people's, you know, monthly budgets that are having to take up and that is contributing to a negative sentiment about the broader economy.

Um Speaking of that negative sentiment, guys, I want to point out jobless claims, obviously, that number coming in very hot here.

I took a look at the breakdown state by state and we saw a big drop in jobless claims in those states that were impacted by hurricane he not hurricane Melton here and there is about a two week delay here.

So it could be the case that some offices were closed because of that hurricane.

And then we could see an even bigger uptick over the next couple of weeks as those individuals who lost their jobs due to that extreme weather event are able to go to unemployment offices and file.

So that could spell even more bad news for the labor market moving forward.

It's been a while since I've had insure a car.

So, you know, I, I, you know, I'm relying on that.

You're saving a couple of bucks.

Exactly.

But you, you gotta wonder how this is also impacting other elements of this report as well.

I was taking a look at the used cars, the trucks, seeing if it also factors into the new vehicles that people are buying, whether that be new to their household or actually physically new and ultimately how they're kind of leaning into that warranty, leaning into what they would typically get with the purchase like a new car versus a used car and factoring in the insurance piece that you were just breaking down as well.

It kind of mirrors what we saw in the housing market and the challenge that we're constantly talking about there where even if you see a decline in prices, mortgage rates are also a huge factor for individuals.

So you have to look at the totality of the data like the fed loves to do to suss out really how people are parsing through these prices because the broader picture continues to be really expensive.

And, and a quick bonus category here, guys, energy that actually decreased 1.9% in September after falling just under 1% in August gas prices declined 4.1% last month.

But we've seen the Middle East tensions over the past few weeks that I wonder next month if we're going to see that reflected and probably likely see an uptick there to your point mad.

We like the fed are data dependent.

We wouldn't have been live at 830 if we weren't anyway.

Thank you so much, Alexandra Canal, Madison Mills breaking down all of the CP I data points here.

Just a quick recap of the latest inflation, print futures.

They are lower right now off of the September CP I month over month, we saw a move higher by about 2/10 of a percent and year over year, up by about 2.4%.

And then additionally, here you're taking a look at the futures reaction.

Those are lower across the board here down by about 2/10 of a percent for the dow the S and P 500 lower by about 3/10 of a percent.

NASDAQ futures down half a percent.