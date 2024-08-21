Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires Should Not Be Able to Buy Elections
Sen. Bernie Sanders called for public funding of elections and backed Kamala Harris for president in his speech on night two of the DNC.
“Billionaires in both parties should not be able to buy elections, including primary elections,” the Vermont senator said.
The Democratic National Convention transformed what should have been the driest part of the evening – the roll call – into a party Thursday, complete with lively music and several celebrity appearances. Although the Democratic party previously held a virtual vote on Aug. 6 that made Harris the party’s official nominee, they held a “celebratory” roll call vote to reaffirm her nomination. As each state called out the number of delegates who cast votes for Harris, several states boasted appearances from their famous residents and natives.
Banking heir Timothy Mellon is the largest donor to Trump-connected PACs
Angela Alsobrooks, a candidate for senate in Maryland, offered a rousing endorsement of her mentor, Kamala Harris, in a DNC speech Tuesday.
The rarely seen son of second gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke about Harris' impact on his family in a touching video ahead of his father's DNC speech
CHICAGO (AP) — Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters charged a line of police in an intense standoff with hundreds of officers outside the Israeli consulate Tuesday on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.
As a lawyer and politician, Grisham held office in Congress as a U.S. representative before becoming the 32nd governor of New Mexico.
STORY: :: Police and pro-Palestinian protesters scuffle near Israel's consulate in Chicago on DNC day 2:: August 20, 2024:: Chicago, IllinoisDressed in helmets and holding batons, police pushed protesters away from the consulate, two miles (3km) from the United Center where the convention is being held.On Monday (August 19) thousands of mostly peaceful pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the city in a show of anger against the Biden administration's support for Israel in the Gaza war.Amid the protests, delegates held a ceremonial roll call vote on Harris's nomination on the convention floor. Harris officially clinched the nomination in a virtual vote nearly two weeks ago.
