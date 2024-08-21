Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires Should Not Be Able to Buy Elections

Associated Press

The Democratic National Convention transformed what should have been the driest part of the evening – the roll call – into a party Thursday, complete with lively music and several celebrity appearances. Although the Democratic party previously held a virtual vote on Aug. 6 that made Harris the party’s official nominee, they held a “celebratory” roll call vote to reaffirm her nomination. As each state called out the number of delegates who cast votes for Harris, several states boasted appearances from their famous residents and natives.