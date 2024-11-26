Semtech stock pops on Q3 beat, upbeat Q4 outlook

Shares of Semtech (SMTC) are surging in Tuesday's afternoon trading after the semiconductor device maker reported third quarter results that exceeded market expectations.

The company delivered revenue of $236.8 million, surpassing analysts' projections of $232.9 million. Semtech also reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.26, beating the anticipated $0.23 per share. Adding to the positive momentum, the company provided an optimistic fourth quarter guidance that further boosted investor confidence.

This post was written by Angel Smith