Truist analysts downgrade ON Semiconductor (ON) to Hold from Buy, citing concerns for the company coming after meeting with the company’s management at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Market Domination Co-Hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton explore the downgrade and the concerns analysts highlighted.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.