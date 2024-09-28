How self-employed workers can save money on their taxes

Tom O’Saben, National Association of Tax Professionals director of tax content, joins Wealth! to break down what self-employed individuals need to know about filing their taxes.

"I've been a tax professional a long, long time — 30 plus years. Most of the taxpayers that I've had that have financial difficulty paying their taxes are self-employed people. Because if you're an employee, that mechanism occurs every payday where taxes are being withheld. Well, that self-employed person has to get into a process of paying estimated tax payments," O'Saben explains.

He encourages all self-employed individuals to set up a self-employed retirement program, which you can establish and fund by October 15 for the 2023 tax year. He explains, "What it really means is you can put away about 20% of the net profit of your business into one of these, they call them a SEP plan — Self-Employed Pension."

By doing this, you can reduce your taxable income for 2023. If there is still a balance due, he recommends getting estimated tax payments for 2024 and setting up a payment plan.

Video Transcript

I also wanted to get your thoughts on those who are self employed because taxes can be very complicated.

There are there certain strategies that, that cohort of workers should be really implementing?

Absolutely great.

Again, great question.

Uh In the, I've been a tax professional, a long, long time, 30 plus years, most of the taxpayers that I've had that have financial difficulty paying their taxes are self employed people.

Because if you're an employee, well, that mechanism occurs every payday where taxes are being withheld.

Well, that self employed person has to get into a process of paying estimated tax payments, which we all know the reality in a small business is that cash cash flow is king.

So a lot of times you're just lucky to pay your vendors and your employees.

Uh But nonetheless, here you are with the tax problem.

But yes, let's say you're getting ready to file your return and you're a self employed person, you could actually have an impact on that 2023 return.

And about the only thing left to do right now would be to set up a self employed retirement program which you can establish and fund by October 15th for last year.

Now, it, in real, real simple terms, what it really means is you can put away about 20% of the net profit of your business into one of these.

They call them a SE P plan, self employed pension, but that's something you could still do for 2023.

Get it established and funded by October 15th.

And that will reduce your taxable income for 2023.

And then I would recommend again if there's a balance due, I would suggest possibly going the route of an installment plan and then get some estimated tax payments in for 2024.

Since, as we just mentioned, we're a little more than six months away from having to file 2024 returns some simple ways to break down.

What can be a very daunting topic, Thomas Ean National Association of Tax Professionals, Director of tax content.

Thank you so much for joining us.

It's been my pleasure.