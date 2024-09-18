Saving for retirement at every stage of life: Investing 101

As part of Yahoo Finance’s Investing 101: 5 Rules to Build Wealth special, Decoding Retirement podcast host Robert Powell joins Brad Smith to discuss the third rule: building your retirement nest egg with actionable tips and how to do so through every career stage.

Young professionals early in their careers should prioritize paying down their debt, "whether it's student debt or your credit card debt, especially your credit card debt," Powell says. The next thing is to “consider investing in your human capital,” a worker’s experiences and skills which “represents the largest asset that you have about 90% relative to maybe 10% of your financial capital.”

Finally, Powell recommends young professionals contribute "to your 401(k) enough to get your full employer match” and think about investing aggressively as young people “have a long-term time horizon” so “you could afford to invest 90% of your assets in equities.”

For those in the mid-career stage, Powell says the focus shifts to resource allocation as “you're balancing different goals” while “trying to save for retirement at the same time.” At this stage, some may be weighing saving for their children's college education against saving for retirement, but Powell underlines “you can't borrow for retirement” but “you can borrow for college.”

Another factor is to maximize saving toward retirement is to “think about trying to hit the 15% mark” for savings. Powell also says mid-career professionals should create an investment policy statement to get a sense of your investment timeline and goals as well as your risk tolerance and then rebalance accordingly.

Retirement is “a case of being rows and columns” where “each year you need to be looking at your expenses and adjusting them accordingly, and then making sure that you have sufficient income to match those expenses,” Powell says. If retirees find a shortfall between their income and expenses, part-time work could help close the gap.

Story continues

Another concern for retirees is “outliving their assets in retirement” or “the risk of longevity,” which could lead some to consider investing in an income annuity, which is something that will pay you an income for the rest of your life.” Once in retirement, you “need to think carefully about your asset allocation, just as you did when you were mid-career, but now maybe you need to be a little bit more conservative with your investments,” Powell says.

Powell tells the Wealth! team that the “general rule of thumb is that you should aim to replace 70% to 80% of your income in retirement that you had prior to retirement,” though this can vary in different income quintiles.

If you've got questions about money or retirement, email us at AskBob@yahoofinance.com.

Retirement planning doesn’t mean locking up your money for a rainy day and forgetting about it. Planning your future means reacting to events today. Decoding Retirement gives you the tools to navigate the years ahead and take action now!

Find more episodes of Decoding Retirement at https://finance.yahoo.com/videos/series/decoding-retirement.

Thoughts? Questions? Fan mail? Email us at yfpodcasts@yahooinc.com.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

We're going back to the 101 here on Yahoo Finance with our theme week, investing 1015 rules to build wealth.

Today, we give you the third rule, build your retirement nest egg.

We have an expert here to give you some of the actionable tips for building your retirement fund at each stage of your career.

I'm joined by the man.

You've heard his voice before.

You've seen his face, Robert Powell, host of Yahoo Finance's Decoding Retirement Podcast.

Great to have you here in studio.

Thanks so much for having me.

Absolutely.

So let's, let's start with early in your career.

What should young professionals do to really start setting themselves up for retirement?

So I think rule number one is to pay down your debt, whether it's student debt or your credit card debt, especially your credit card debt.

The next thing I would do is consider investing in your human capital.

When you're younger, your human capital represents the largest asset that you have about 90% relative to maybe 10% of your financial capital.

Then think about contributing if you're in the workforce contributing um to your 401k enough to get your full employer match.

So you might have to invest or save six percent to get 3% from your employer giving you a 9% savings rate.

And then think about investing aggressively, you have a long term time horizon, at least 40 years of work and maybe 30 years of retirement.

So that's a 70 year time horizon.

You can afford to invest 90% of your assets in equities.

So with that in mind, I mean, that's early in your career and then once you get mid career status, what what adjustments do you need to make?

Yeah.

So this is a really difficult time, right?

You probably have a family.

You're balancing different goals, you're trying to save for retirement at the same time as you're trying to save for your children's college education and you've got a limited resources.

So you have to think about how do I allocate my resources?

One thing to consider is you can't borrow for retirement, you can borrow for college.

So think about that as you think about divvying up your assets.

The other thing is if you haven't started maximizing your savings toward retirement, think about trying to hit the 15% mark.

Think also too about if you have a Roth 401k option, maybe consider using that if you have a health savings account at work.

Think about using that.

If you have a spouse who doesn't have an employer sponsored plan, maybe a spousal ira And then lastly, if you're a gig worker, think about setting up maybe a uh solo 401k or a SE P Ira to help you save for retirement because you don't have a retirement plan.

You're, you, you are the employer and the employee in that case.

And then the last thing I would say is create an investment policy statement so that you get a sense of what's your investment time horizon?

What are your investment goals?

What's your risk tolerance and then rebound?

It's your assets based on the factors that are in your IP S All right.

So I I'm thinking about this, people living longer and longer here.

I mean, so you, you've got to stretch your dollar a little bit more once you're in retirement, how do you make sure that you're in the best position to live a long and happy life?

Yeah.

So there are a couple things I always think about retirement as a case of being rows and columns.

Uh think of it as a spreadsheet and each year you need to be looking at your expenses and adjusting them accordingly and then making sure that you have sufficient income to match those expenses.

And what I might say is if there's a shortfall between your income and your expenses, maybe go back to work part time.

The other thing is people worry about outliving their assets in retirement.

It's called the risk of longevity.

And so often times what you might need to consider is investing in an income annuity, which is something that will pay you an income for the rest of your life.

And that's one way to deal with the or mitigator or manage the risk of uh longevity.

The other thing is if, if, if you also need to think carefully about your asset allocation just as you did when you were mid career.

But now maybe you need to be a little bit more conservative with your investment.

So you may wanna rebalance your portfolio.

So it has a little less risk and a little more income.

Ok.

So Bob you talk about and two retirement experts, uh experts all the time, one of your recent guests uh that you had on and Lester shared a road map for savings targets as well.

I want, I wanna take a look at this clip for our viewers here as well.

There are certain savings targets that people should aim for one times your salary by age 33 times by age 48 times by age 6010 times by age 67.

So the important thing is if you have multiple accounts or one account to use these benchmarks one times uh your income at.

Absolutely.

I think that's a really good rule of thumb.

It's, you know, when you get closer to retirement, if you're in your fifties or sixties, you might want to start like digging in a lot more to these general rules of thumb, but certainly in your twenties, thirties and forties, I think those are very practical sort of ways to gauge whether or not you're kind of roughly on track.

All right.

So Bob, I gotta know your key takeaways from that conversation from that interview.

Yeah.

So I think the, the interesting thing from my perspective is think about this rule of thumb and set these target, savings targets as your goal And then along the way you can adjust them.

As Anne Lester said in that, you know, as your finances become more complicated, but for the moment, shoot for those targets and that will help you stay on track for retirement to make sure that you have a sufficient nest egg to pay for your expenses in retirement.

So you do a segment called uh ask Bob.

I mean, as you can see, I've got my laptop in front of me.

So I wanted to pull up my spreadsheet.

I'm just kidding here.

Well, you essentially, you have viewers and listeners email you questions and you'll answer live on air.

So we have the email address up on screen right now.

If anyone has questions for Bob and we wanted to do that with you today, like I mentioned, we're not gonna do it with mine, but our producers submitted a question and they wanna know how much money do Americans need to live comfortably in retirement.

I mean, this is, this is different for everyone's definition of comfortable.

But is there a general ballpark figure that we've come to as a?

Yeah.

So there, there's a general rule of thumb that you should aim to replace 70 to 80% of your income in retirement that you had prior to retirement.

Now, it may be different for different sort of income quintiles, but generally use that as your benchmark and use the saving targets that we just talked about.

All right, thanks so much for joining us here, Bob.

Many appearances.

You gotta come back here on.

Well, he's got some great guests actually coming up including Jennifer Openshaw, good friend of Yahoo finance CEO of Girls with impact.

You've also got Anne Ackerley who is the senior advisor of Retirement over at Blackrock and Michael Lear Wells Fargo, head of advice and planning much more to come there.

Be sure to tune in to decoding retirement with Robert Powell every Tuesday 12 p.m. Eastern on all streaming platforms.