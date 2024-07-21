How to save time and money on travel this summer

With incredibly strong demand for air travel this summer and three million flights booked from June to August, there is a lot of room for your travel to get sidetracked.

Hopper lead economist Hayley Berg notes that only 23% of flights are being disrupted, which is down 17% from last year. Continuing with some air travel tips, Berg suggests booking the first flight of the day, buying trip protection, and staying up to date on your flight information.

Looking at the main causes for flight disruption, Berg notes that weather is the primary reason for delays or cancellations, citing Europe as a hotspot for the most disruptions. She specifically mentions Charles De Gaulle Airport, which has the worst record both this summer and last.

Switching gears to how to save money when booking flights, Berg recommends that those looking to travel in September or October should book now, as they can save due to the increasing supply in the market.

Well, summer travel is heating up to be one of the busiest ever.

Nearly 3 million flights are set to depart from us.

Airports between June and August of this year carrying enough seats for more than 324 million passengers.

That's according to new data from travel platform hopper here to weigh in on the travel trends and strong demand we're seeing this summer is Haley Beg Hopper, lead economist Haley, as we've been talking about a lot of demand but with more demand usually comes more disruption.

So what are your tips for Americans who want to travel?

Maybe with a little less baggage?

A little less stress this summer?

You're right.

Even though summer is the busiest time of year, it is also the time of year.

We see the highest disruption rates.

Good news though this summer disruption rates have stayed relatively flat into the peak summer months, only about 23% of flights delayed on departure from us airports and that's down 17% from last year.

So what we suggest is planning ahead if you haven't booked yet, book the first flight of the day, you're less likely to get caught in those domino effect delays, add a flight disruption assistance product if it's offered to you, we have them on the Hopper app, many other platforms and most of all get the information you need.

Sign up for notifications from your Airlines app from the airport information is the biggest way you can get ahead of those long lines if you are disrupted.

And what kind of disruptions are most typical during the summer months?

And are there certain areas of the country or even the world that experience more disruption than others?

Yes, weather is the biggest driver of those pockets of disruption.

Take Houston, for example, they were hit by bad weather as a result of barrel and we saw 40 to 50% increase in cancellation rates as well as delays around the country because of flights that were scheduled to leave from a Houston airport and then didn't arrive to take passengers on from that next city.

So we do see pockets of disruption driven by weather but a hot spot during the summer is Europe.

Typically European airports are overrun by travelers from all over the world and some don't have the capacity to handle that influx of passengers.

So take Charles de Gaulle in Paris, it's going to be a busy one with the Olympics this summer.

They have the worst disruption rate on record for summer flights this year and last.

So that's an example of one where you just have to get there early and prepare for those disruptions.

And we're seeing a magnitude of pricing pressure from some of these top airlines United, for example, gave a grim earnings outlook saying they had to actually cut prices in order to fill seats.

So given that is now the time to buy your future travel for some of these airlines right now is absolutely the best time to book travel.

Especially if you are thinking about adding a trip in September or October.

Seasonally, we see prices drop.

If you're departing in June, July or August, you'll pay about 30 to 40% more for your trip.

Then if you take that same trip in September in October, add on to that the surplus and supply we're seeing in the market that is driving prices down this year compared to previous years, even pre pandemic.

It's an incredible time to book those vacations for American travelers, especially if you're thinking about what we call a bucket list vacation, a trip to Europe, a trip to Asia, South America where you'll be paying over $1000 for your airfare.

Now's the time to book it.

Those prices are incredibly low.

All right, I'm going to be using these tips to book my next vacation.

Hopefully, it's a bucket list vacation.

Haley Berg Hopper, lead economist.

Thank you so much for joining us.

Great to be with you as always