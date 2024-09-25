SAP stock falls after report of DOJ price-fixing investigation

SAP's (SAP) stock is on the decline following a report from Bloomberg that the US Department of Justice is investigating whether the German software company illegally worked with Carahsoft and others to fix prices on sales to US government agencies. Morning Brief hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith take a closer look.

Well, it starts out with shares of SAP.

They're sliding right now as the US Department of Justice is investigating if the German software company engaged in price fixing with U, SI T services provider Karas Soft and others, according to Bloomberg.

Reports, say that the Justice Department alleges the company's overcharged government agencies for services over the course of a decade.

Shares right now are sliding by about 2.4%.

Uh, in a statement from P that's circulating, uh, to media outlets here.

They say all that they can say right now is that there's been a civil investigation by the DOJ.

And SAP is cooperating with the investigation since the beginning, Uh, company, not aware of any criminal investigation as well they mentioned as part of this.

Yeah, I think that these are all the details that we have right now, according to this report, and SAP are saying that this information at this stage, they don't have any any additional information on this.

It's important to point out that Justice Department lawyers have, since at least 2022 been looking into potential price fixing.

So this is something that's been going on for the last two years, they've been doing this on sales to US military and other parts of the of the government there.

This is all.

According to that report, we're seeing shares under a bit of pressure here this morning.

But again, this is what we know now.

This is all, according to the latest report out from, uh, Bloomberg here, and they're citing federal court records filed in Baltimore.

So again, this is a story that we will continue to track here at Yahoo Finance.