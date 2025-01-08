Samsung profit outlook falls far short amid chip troubles

STORY: Samsung is showing off its smart home gear at the CES tech fest in Las Vegas this week.

That includes an AI-powered fridge that can tell if you’re short on milk, and write you a shopping list.

But right now the outlook for the South Korean giant isn’t so bright - and chips are the problem.

On Wednesday, Samsung gave a fourth-quarter profit estimate that fell far short of analyst expectations.

It predicted an operating profit of just under $4.5 billion for the three months to the end of December - approaching a billion less than markets expected.

The firm said it faced slowing demand for memory chips used in PCs and phones.

Its earnings also face a dent from rising research and development costs and investments in manufacturing capacity.

Meanwhile, it’s lagging local rival SK Hynix in the battle to supply high end processors for AI.

Speaking at CES this week, Nvidia boss Jensen Huang said Samsung needed to engineer a new design to supply so-called high-bandwidth memory chips to his firm.

However, he said the company was working fast and could do it.

Wednesday’s profit outlook from Samsung saw no update on that.

Back in October, it issued a rare apology for a disappointing performance in the third quarter, but said it was making progress on supplying Nvidia.

Samsung shares were up around 3% in morning trade as investors focused on the encouraging words from Huang.