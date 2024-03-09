Sam Altman to return to OpenAI's board

STORY: Sam Altman will return to OpenAI’s board, along with three new directors.

That’s according to the company on Friday.

Altman, CEO of OpenAI was fired in November last year. In an unexpected reversal of events, he was rehired days later.

The ChatGPT maker said law firm WilmerHale had ended its independent investigation into Altman’s firing.

It found his dismissal was not the result of concerns related to OpenAI’s finances, product safety and other issues.

In a blogpost, OpenAI said:

“The prior Board believed at the time that its actions would mitigate internal management challenges and did not anticipate that its actions would destabilize the Company.”

Last November, employees, investors and OpenAI's biggest financial backer, Microsoft, had expressed shock over Altman's firing.

Nearly all of OpenAI’s employees threatened to quit unless the board restored Altman and resigned.

The lack of detail for its surprise firing of Altman fueled speculation of potential misconduct by him, which he and the company denied, and supposed existential risks from the technology OpenAI was developing.