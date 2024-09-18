Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff talks AI regulation

Salesforce (CRM) is in focus with its annual Dreamforce conference underway. The big topic of discussion is artificial intelligence (AI), with issues such as safety, regulation, and even the possibility that AI could create job losses. Brad Smith and Madison Mills examine Salesforce's stock movement in the context of recent AI regulation news.

Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi sat down with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff to discuss the state of AI regulation as the tech advances. "I think that we are doing a lot of the right things, but we don't know necessarily what the wrong things are because the future is still somewhat undetermined," Benioff says.

At the Salesforce conference, California Governor Gavin Newsom is signing three bills into law that target the misuse of AI-created content in an effort to combat election misinformation. The governor has been outspoken about the need for AI regulation after Elon Musk, Tesla and Space X CEO and X (formerly Twitter) owner, shared a deep fake video featuring altered footage of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Let's begin by taking a look at shares of CRM sales force, taking a look at a fractional movement lower as of right now, the company acknowledging at its annual Dream Force conference this week that its generative A I strategy could contribute to future job losses.

Our own, Brian Sazi, he caught up with sales force, Ceo Mark Benioff at the conference and was able to ask him about the state of A I regulation and safety in the United States are regulators able to, I mean, how far behind are they?

I mean, this is election season.

We're not going to go down that route, but I mean, I'm getting images and photos on my social media accounts that I don't know if they're the candidates.

I don't even know who they are where they're being created from.

It just feels like A I in that case is being used for bad.

The European regulators have been super impressive.

I've been very impressed with the EU regulators and the competition market authority that really leading the world in this area.

I even went to the UK safety conference.

That was the most impressive one I went to, we have a great leader in this country who is coming here for the interview with me tomorrow, Senator Mayorca.

So I hope you'll come to the interview because he has led the pioneering way on looking at A I safety in the United States as our chief, by the way, our chief cop, right, he runs all of our most important security agencies and it's impressive that he is also leading the A I safety program.

Do they, do they feel behind are the guard rails being put in place?

I think that we are doing a lot of the right things, but we don't know necessarily what the wrong things are because the future is still somewhat undetermined.

And now of course, there has been a larger battle in some of the CRM or er P landscape here as we've been watching all of the deal flow start to come through and not just on deal for portfolio clients but strategic partnerships and sales force.

Certainly a part of those as well.

Sales force and NVIDIA, they put together a strategic collaboration to advance A I agent innovation.

You also had sales force and Google Cloud.

They say joining forces to deliver autonomous A I A agency that could collaborate across sales force and Google workspace here.

And this is perhaps not the first time you've heard about agent force, sales force talked about that within their most recent earnings results, but sales force is not alone within this landscape is not just talk but delivery of some of the prompt and output that is going to be leveraged based on large data sets, oracle.

One of those other major winners, at least in the software or cloud landscape uh in this near term period of time.

And the stock has certainly shown and reflected that as recent here.

So we'll see what more comes from sales force during its conference, that our own.

Brian.

So you saw him out there at Yeah, it's also interesting to note that Governor Newsom signed a bill at Dream Force to combat deep fake content regarding the election, which is of course, what he was talking about in the beginning of that interview saying that he has seen a lot of content on his own social media feeds that indicates, you know, fake content, right?

This idea that it is a I powered deep fakes and I thought it was interesting that be off kind of said, oh, well, globally they're working on it.

Ok. Well, what are we doing here?

This is where, you know, a lot of our users are certainly where they were having the conversation.

So something interesting to note, moving forward and to your exact point.

Brad, I think the partnerships that a lot of these companies, not just sales force and in video, but also last week I talked a lot about Amazon partnering with Oracle, a history of huge competition between the two.

We are starting to see these tech giants coming together all love in the game of tech.