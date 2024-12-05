Salesforce earnings: CEO Benioff on AI initiatives and federal spending

Salesforce (CRM) shares got a boost following the company's Q3 earnings report. The company's third-quarter revenue came in at $9.44 billion, exceeding the expectations of $9.35 billion. Saleforce's adjusted EPS (earnings per share) for the quarter were $2.41, just below the expectations of $2.44.

The software company's CEO Marc Benioff joined Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss earnings, the future of the business, and other key topics, including AI. In October Salesforce introduced its new AI tool called Agentforce, which has already delivered 200 deals according to the company.

"I think this is going to have a dramatic shift on our company," according to Benioff, adding "We've seen incredible productivity leaps in engineering, and now in service and support, and I believe shortly in sales as well, when we introduce our sales agents."

Benioff also shared his thoughts on Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's goal to reduce government spending. "I think this is critical for us. We have to get to a balanced budget faster. This must be a bipartisan issue," says Benioff.

This post was written by Luke Brooks.